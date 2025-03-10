Costco Opens New Stores This Week in the United States and There Are Surprises

Costco has announced expansion plans for 2025, which include 28 new stores in the next 12 months in the USA. These openings are scheduled to continue increasing its network of more than 600 locations in the United States. Some of these new stores will be open in a matter of days, highlighting the company's dynamic and aggressive growth strategy.

Costco and Its Immediate Openings in the United States

Costco only opened one new store in the second quarter of this year. However, its CEO, Ron Vachris, revealed that the chain has "big plans" for the remainder of 2025.

| Costco

The new openings include 25 completely new stores and three relocations. This plan shows Costco's ambition to continue strengthening its presence in the U.S. and expand its business model.

Notable Openings

The first opening of Costco's new series will be this Friday in Brentwood, California, and another in Highland, California, the following day. Additionally, four new locations will open next week. They include one in Sharon, Massachusetts, which will be the 620th store in the U.S. and the 900th worldwide.

The other three will be located in Genesee County (Michigan), Prosper (Texas), and Weatherford (Texas). These openings represent an increase in Costco's physical locations. Additionally, they also consolidate its position as one of the world's leading retailers.

International Expansion and Extended Hours

Apart from the expansion in the United States, Costco will also open new stores in Japan and Australia next month. This international strategy aligns with Costco's global efforts to increase its presence and attract new members.

| Instagram, @costco

Additionally, the company has extended the hours of its gas stations in the U.S. to make the refueling experience more convenient for its members. Now, most gas stations will open from 6 am to 10 pm on weekdays, and until 7:30 pm on Sundays.

Costco in the Global Retail Landscape

While other retailers face bankruptcies and massive store closures, Costco continues its growth. The company is among the three largest retailers in the world by revenue, along with Walmart and Amazon. In contrast to the negative trend in retail, Costco continues to expand solidly.

Retail Sector Closure Trend

It is estimated that around 45,000 physical stores could close in the next five years in the U.S., reflecting the difficult situation for many retailers. The retail landscape is marked by a wave of bankruptcies and store closures, with Costco being one of the notable exceptions in this scenario.

Despite this context, Costco continues to expand its warehouse sales model and maintains its leadership in the sector. Competitors like Walmart, Home Depot, and Target are among the few that also remain strong in this climate of change.

Competition in Expansion

Sam's Club and BJ's, Costco's competitors, are also in the process of expansion. Sam's Club plans to open 30 new stores in the coming years. Meanwhile, BJ's plans to open between 25 and 30 new stores from 2026, many of them in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The competition in the warehouse sector is fierce, but Costco continues to demonstrate that its business model remains successful. With its focus on offering quality products at competitive prices, the company continues to establish itself as a preferred option for many consumers.