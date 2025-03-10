Aldi Confirms Breaking News about the Chocolate It Sells Worldwide

The "Dubai" chocolate has sparked a major legal dispute in Europe, affecting large supermarket chains like Aldi and Lidl. The product, which promised an exotic flavor, quickly became a sales success. However, its name and packaging raised suspicions about its authenticity.

The Initial Lawsuit

Some time ago, Aldi Süd launched its "Alyan Dubai Handmade Chocolate," a sweet with pistachio filling. The packaging featured images of Dubai, which led a candy importer to sue Aldi. He argued that the chocolate was not made in Dubai, but in Türkiye, which could mislead consumers about its origin.

The First Ruling

In January 2025, the Regional Court of Cologne issued a ruling in favor of the plaintiff, ordering the product to be removed from the shelves. The court considered that the packaging could mislead about the place of manufacture. However, Aldi appealed the decision and the court reviewed the case, ruling in their favor in a new resolution.

The Favorable Ruling for Aldi

The court determined that the name "Dubai" referred to the flavor of the chocolate, not the place of origin. Aldi celebrated the ruling, highlighting that consumers associated the name with the pistachio filling. Despite this victory, the ruling is not yet binding, which maintains uncertainty about the product's future.

Accusations from Wilmers Süßwarenvertrieb

Wilmers Süßwarenvertrieb, distributor of Fex Dessert, has also sued Aldi and Lidl. The company argues that the products sold by both chains do not meet authenticity standards. According to Wilmers, the packaging misleads about the origin of the chocolate, suggesting it comes from Dubai when it doesn't.

Wilmers's Formal Requirement

Wilmers has sent a requirement to Aldi and Lidl demanding the withdrawal of these products from the market. The company also alerted German authorities about possible violations of labeling regulations. According to Wilmers, the chains fail to comply with regulations on the truthfulness of the chocolate's origin.

Impact on the European Market

This conflict affects not only Germany but also other European countries. The controversy over the "Dubai" chocolate could affect consumer confidence in these products. Additionally, it has highlighted the need for greater transparency in food product labeling.

The Uncertain Future of "Dubai" Chocolate

Despite the controversy, "Dubai" chocolate remains a commercial success. However, the case could have broader repercussions in the European market. Large supermarket chains like Aldi and Lidl might be forced to adjust their marketing to comply with labeling regulations.

The Challenge for the Food Industry

This case highlights the challenges brands face in balancing the popularity of their products with regulations. As the case evolves, more implications could arise for the chocolate industry in Europe and beyond.