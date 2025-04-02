Costco Confirms the Secret of Its Ice Cream in the United States and Walmart Doesn't Like It at All

La Menorquina, one of the most well-known ice cream brands in Spain, is making significant strides in its international expansion. After years of success in Europe, the company has managed to position itself in the United States market through agreements with distribution giants like Costco and Walmart. With this momentum, La Menorquina is strengthening its presence in a highly competitive market.

A Strategic Shift Toward the United States

La Menorquina's entry into the U.S. market has been one of its most ambitious moves. The ice cream chain has signed agreements with Costco and Walmart to distribute its products in this vast country. Walmart, known for its enormous customer base, and Costco, with its wholesale sales model, are two key allies in this expansion.

| Costco

In 2024, the brand reached an important milestone by achieving great acceptance in the United States. With the support of these retail giants, La Menorquina increased its sales, which has allowed it to consolidate its presence on the shelves of Costco and Walmart.

The Success of the Honeycomb Sandwich

One of the products that has stood out in this expansion process is La Menorquina's Honeycomb sandwich. This combination of chocolate, caramel, and cookie has been well received by American consumers. The sandwich was initially introduced at Costco as a trial, and the response was so positive that, in just a few months, it was distributed in more than 600 stores nationwide.

The popularity of this product has been such that Walmart has also included the sandwich in its offerings, allowing La Menorquina to expand its presence in the United States. The sandwich has become one of the brand's best-selling products, generating growing demand.

The Key to Expansion: Diversification and Quality

La Menorquina's success in the United States is not only due to its iconic products but also to the brand's constant adaptation to local tastes and preferences. Besides the Honeycomb, the brand offers a variety of ice creams and desserts that have been well received by consumers. The company has ensured to maintain the quality that characterizes it while diversifying its offerings to meet the preferences of American customers.

The focus on more innovative products, such as ice creams in novel formats and more creative mixes, has been key to differentiating and adapting in such a competitive market. Additionally, the presence in chains like Costco and Walmart has allowed La Menorquina to reach a broader audience, increasing its sales and brand recognition.

| La Menorquina

A New Stage for La Menorquina

With its success in the United States, La Menorquina has set a precedent in its international expansion strategy. The brand's next goal will be to consolidate its position in the U.S. market and continue growing in other countries, with the support of its partners like Costco and Walmart. The company aims to further increase its market share, not only in ice creams but in other products it produces, which continue to gain popularity.

La Menorquina has also continued to strengthen its relationship with major distributors and is exploring new opportunities in other sectors. While ensuring to maintain the quality that has made the brand famous, it continues its expansion relentlessly.