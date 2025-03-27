China Stands Up to Walmart and You as a Member Could Foot the Bill

Walmart, the largest retail chain in the United States, is in a big mess. It tried to use its leverage to make Chinese suppliers absorb the new tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. But the response from China was clear and forceful: no.

Walmart Tries to Pressure, China Responds

With the 20% tariffs applied to everything coming from China, Walmart sought for manufacturers to reduce their prices by up to 10%. This way, it hoped to continue offering its products at low cost, but Chinese authorities did not allow it.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Grok

They even summoned company executives to discuss the situation. "The company provided an explanation," said a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce, without giving further details.

Meanwhile, a Walmart spokesperson replied that their mission is "to help people save money and live better." They stated that they will continue to engage with suppliers "to find the best way forward in these uncertain times."

The dilemma is serious: Walmart can raise prices and anger its customers, or continue to pressure China and risk a political conflict. As a trade expert explained, "what this indicates is that the Chinese government is saying: 'we're not going to pay for this tariff. American consumers will pay for it.'"

Consumers Could See Increases Very Soon

The problem comes at a time when people are spending less and cutting back on travel, renovations, clothing, and even snacks. Sales in stores barely grew by 0.2% last month. If you add increases in basic products to that, the pressure on households will be even greater.

| Walmart

Walmart has been using its power for years to keep prices low. But if manufacturers refuse to cooperate and the Chinese government intervenes, the strategy weakens. Currently, about 20% of the products Walmart sells come from China, and that's where the focus of the conflict lies.

A Trade Fight with Global Impact

What is happening with Walmart is just part of a broader trade confrontation. China is not only resisting the tariffs, but it is also taking retaliatory measures. Last week, it announced new tariffs on U.S. agricultural products and goes further.

The Chinese government is also investigating Google for antitrust practices. Additionally, it has placed companies like PVH (Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger) and Illumina, a biotechnology firm, on its "unreliable entities list." This could directly affect their operations in China.

Meanwhile, Walmart is not defenseless. Although it partly depends on China, most of the products it sells come from the United States or 70 other countries. Additionally, its sales in China grew by 16% last year, but if the conflict escalates, that growth could stall.