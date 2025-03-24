Cold Water Shock for Amancio Ortega: The Chain Growing Like Foam in Catalonia

In the fashion world, a brand is gaining strength in Catalonia, challenging giants like Inditex, the empire of Amancio Ortega. With the opening of new stores, this company is taking firm steps toward an ambitious expansion plan. The company seems to have a clear strategy to carve out a niche among the industry's big players.

We are talking about the sports fashion chain Sprinter, which has just opened a store in Vic, in the Osona region. This is just the first step of a total of 15 openings planned for this year across the country. Undoubtedly, a clear indication of the brand's high expectations to further consolidate itself in the market.

| Sprinter

Sprinter Establishes a Strong Presence in Catalonia

The Sprinter brand has taken a big step with the opening of its 208th store in the Garrofa Park Shopping Center in Vic. This is the first store the company has opened in 2025, reflecting its interest in continuing its expansion process. With 27 stores already operating in Catalonia, the brand's presence in the region continues to grow, and this opening shows its intention to strengthen its market positioning.

Moreover, Sprinter is not only committed to physical expansion but also to an innovative concept that combines the physical store with online sales. This new store in Vic features 7,319 sq. ft. (680 m²) of sales space, an area where consumers can not only see the products but also try them and experiment with them. This way, the company seeks to offer a shopping experience that connects the advantages of the digital world with the convenience of traditional shopping.

| Sprinter

A Focus on Employment and Customer Proximity

The impact of this new store is also reflected in job creation. With the opening of this establishment, Sprinter has caused 19 new jobs in the locality, contributing to the area's economic development.

| Sprinter

In the words of César Cuadrillero, Sprinter's Retail Director, the company maintains customer proximity as one of its essential pillars. The store in Vic shows how the company offers a variety of international brands and a close, quality service.

Meanwhile, the company has highlighted on various occasions its commitment to sustainability, although this is not the main theme of this opening. In any case, Sprinter continues to strive to maintain an excellent quality-price ratio in all its products, allowing it to compete in the sports distribution sector in Spain.

| Sprinter

The future of Sprinter in Catalonia looks promising, with a solid expansion strategy and a clear focus on customer satisfaction. With a proposal that mixes the best of both worlds, physical and digital, the company continues to grow by leaps and bounds.