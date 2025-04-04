Neither Loin nor Sirloin: This Mercadona Meat Is a Hit and Michelin Chefs Buy It

Mercadona continues to surprise its customers with products that adapt to the latest culinary trends. This time, the supermarket chain has launched an item that has caused great interest among consumers. This product, ideal for those seeking intense flavors, has been well received for its combination of quality, taste, and ease of preparation.

Unique Flavor with a Spicy Touch

The product launched by Mercadona offers an interesting proposal for lovers of food with a spicy touch. It is a pork rib prepared in the Tex-Mex style, which stands out for its characteristic and spicy flavor. This version of the rib is not only tasty but also offers the possibility of enjoying a delicious dish at home without the need to spend hours in the kitchen.

The rib has a spice mix that gives it a spicy touch, ideal for those who enjoy intense flavors. This combination of ingredients results in tender, juicy meat with a deep flavor, making each bite a culinary experience. The possibility of enjoying this authentic flavor without leaving home makes it an attractive option for those looking for something different.

| Mercadona

What makes this product even more convenient is its ease of preparation. Instead of having to marinate the meat or prepare a complex sauce, this rib comes ready to cook. With preparation options both in the oven and air fryer, it adapts to the needs of those with little time.

This type of product is ideal for quick dinners or to share with friends and family at a gathering. The rib can be prepared in a few minutes, allowing you to enjoy a tasty dish without complications. Additionally, its 500-gram tray format is perfect for adapting to different family or group sizes.

Easy Preparation and Perfect Results

If you prefer to cook the rib in the oven, simply preheat the appliance to 356°F (180°C) for 10 minutes. Then, remove the rib from the packaging and bake it for 25 to 30 minutes, ensuring tender and juicy meat. This option is ideal for those who prefer the traditional process and want to enjoy a rib with a touch of golden brown on its surface.

Another quicker and more modern option is to use the air fryer. To do this, just preheat the fryer to 356°F (180°C) for 5 minutes, place the rib on the tray, and cook it for 16-18 minutes. This technique is perfect for those with little time but who want to enjoy a delicious and well-cooked meal.

| Mercadona

Both preparation options ensure that the product maintains its flavor and texture, regardless of the chosen cooking method. The ease of use and versatility in preparation methods make this rib a practical option for everyday use. Additionally, its unique and spicy flavor allows it to be the main dish of a meal without the need for complexity in preparation.

This product is priced at 3.90 euros, making it a very affordable option for those looking to enjoy a good meal without spending too much. Mercadona continues to show its commitment to offering quality products at competitive prices, adapting to the needs of its customers and offering tasty and easy-to-prepare alternatives.

