Happiness Arrives at Mercadona with the Delight that Drives Customers Crazy: €3

Mercadona continues to renew its offerings to adapt to its customers' demands. The chain has recently introduced changes that have not gone unnoticed in its supermarkets. Among them, the modification in the labeling of some of its most popular products stands out.

What Has Changed in Mercadona's Cheese Selection?

Mercadona has recently changed the name of its two varieties of Havarti cheese. The Havarti light, known for its lower fat content, has been renamed simply Light, while the regular Havarti is now called Cremoso. This is exclusively a labeling change that doesn't affect the product itself or its traditional recipe.

The confusion among consumers began when regular customers couldn't find the classic Havarti light cheese in Mercadona's refrigerators. Instead, they noticed a new cheese called Light, which had very similar packaging in shape, design, and color to the previous one. Mercadona clarified on their social media that it is the same cheese as always, only with a new name and a renewed label.

The Cremoso cheese is, meanwhile, the renamed version of Mercadona's previous regular Havarti. It continues to offer exactly the same soft texture, smooth to the touch and very pleasant in the mouth, as well as keeping the same delicate flavor. The recipe, as confirmed by the company itself, has not undergone changes in any of its ingredients or its method of preparation.

The Light variety also keeps its original composition intact, offering an ideal alternative for those looking to reduce fat consumption in their diet. This cheese contains less fat than the Cremoso, making it more suitable for light or low-calorie diets. Each package of Mercadona's Light cheese contains 12 perfectly arranged slices and is priced at 3 euros, being an economical and healthy option.

Light and Cremoso: Same Quality, New Image

Mercadona has decisively opted for a simplification in the presentation of its cheeses to make the choice easier for its customers. This move is part of a cleaner and more direct brand strategy, thus facilitating the identification of each variety in the refrigerated shelves. Now, the names Light and Cremoso appear clearly on the front of the packaging, eliminating previous confusions.

Mercadona's Light cheese continues to stand out as one of the preferred products for those consumers who wish to take care of their daily diet. Thanks to its lower fat content, it presents itself as an excellent option for balanced breakfasts, light snacks, or healthy dinners. Additionally, its practical 300-gram packaging facilitates its storage in the refrigerator, allowing for progressive consumption without loss of quality.

Its price, set at 3 euros, keeps the excellent quality-price ratio that characterizes many of Mercadona's products. The Light cheese continues to be produced by Queserías Entrepinares, one of the main trusted suppliers of the Valencian chain. This variety continues to offer the same smooth and creamy flavor that has won over the most demanding customers over time.

The Cremoso variety from Mercadona also comes in a practical format of 12 slices, just like before. Its melting texture and balanced flavor make it a perfect option for preparing quick sandwiches as well as for making hot gratin dishes or oven-baked sandwiches. It keeps the same quality as always, simply under a different name that responds to this new strategy of simplification and image renewal.

