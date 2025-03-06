Citibank Will Pay Over $29 Million to Thousands of Americans: Are You Eligible?

In recent years, automated calls and unsolicited messages have become a growing problem in the United States. Many people have received robocalls from financial institutions without having had any prior relationship with them. These unwanted communications have led to multiple legal lawsuits, resulting in multimillion-dollar settlements and increased regulatory scrutiny.

A recent case involves Citibank, which has just announced a $29.5M settlement to solve allegations of law violations. This follows a lawsuit against the bank for using automated systems to contact people without their consent. Undoubtedly, a great victory for those affected, who may now be eligible to receive compensation.

| Getty Images, Citibank, Google Maps

Who Qualifies for Citibank's Payment?

According to legal documents, the decision benefits all those who have received an automated call or unsolicited text message from Citibank. These calls must have occurred between August 15, 2014, and July 31, 2014. If this is your case, you could claim a portion of the $29.5M settlement.

Keep in mind that the settlement is beneficial only for those who have not been customers of the American bank. If you meet the requirements and want to qualify, you must meet additional criteria. Besides not having been a Citibank customer, you must have received at least 5 calls from the bank and provide evidence of the communications.

| A and N Photography , Citibank

Those who submit a valid claim may receive varying amounts, depending on the total number of approved claims. Although Citibank denies any wrongdoing, it has decided to settle to avoid prolonged litigation and higher legal costs.

Implications of Citibank's Settlement

Citibank's TCPA settlement is another example of the legal pressure financial institutions face regarding communications with customers. Regulators and consumer rights advocates have pushed for greater compliance with laws regulating unsolicited calls in the United States.

As part of the settlement, Citibank may implement changes in its communication policies to prevent future violations. Meanwhile, affected individuals are encouraged to submit their claims before the deadline. With the growing number of lawsuits over robocalls, this case highlights the importance of consumer rights.