Goodbye Fridge: Carrefour Surprises with Its Innovation to Successfully Preserve Your Food

If you're looking for an efficient solution to store your food in an organized manner, Carrefour's chest freezer is an excellent option. With its practical design and adjusted capacity, this appliance is ideal for those who need more space to freeze products. Its versatility and ease of use make it an attractive option for any home.

You can use it as both a freezer and a refrigerator

This Carrefour chest freezer features the Dual System. This allows you to change the temperature range to use it as a refrigerator when necessary. This versatility makes it an excellent option for those seeking adaptability and functionality in a single appliance.

The freezer includes the Fast Freezing function, which allows you to freeze food quickly, helping to keep its freshness and nutrients intact. This function is especially useful when storing freshly bought or cooked food. The freezer also comes with an auxiliary basket that facilitates internal organization and allows for more efficient access to products.

| Carrefour

Regarding energy efficiency, this model has an A+ energy class, meaning it is relatively economical to operate. With moderate energy consumption, it allows you to enjoy efficient performance without driving up electricity costs. This aspect makes it an attractive option for those looking to save both on purchase and daily operation.

Carrefour offers a highly useful appliance

With a capacity of 98 liters (3.46 cu ft), this freezer offers ample space to store all types of frozen food. Its compact size (34 in. x 21 in. x 22 in.) allows it to be easily placed in any corner of the house, whether in the kitchen or garage, without taking up too much space. This makes it an excellent option for homes with limited space.

This freezer is ideal for those who buy large quantities of products and need a suitable place to store them for a long time. The food stored in this freezer will maintain its flavor and nutrients for much longer, allowing you to reduce waste and always have them available. Additionally, the fast freezing system helps preserve the texture and quality of the products.

| Carrefour

The reduced price of 159 euros makes this chest freezer a very competitive option in the market. With its features and benefits, it offers excellent value for money, allowing consumers to enjoy a functional and efficient appliance without a large outlay. Compared to other models, it offers excellent storage capacity at an affordable price.

This chest freezer is perfect for those looking for a practical and accessible solution to preserve food. Additionally, its design and functionality make it an essential piece in any home that values convenience. And above all, the savings in food preservation.

Prices and offers updated on 02/08/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes