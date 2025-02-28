Neither Ikea nor Zara Home: Carrefour Has the Set That Enchants Everyone at a Ridiculously Low Price

Carrefour has surprised its customers with a special promotion on household items. Among the highlighted offers is a set of pieces designed for daily use. This set combines functionality and aesthetics, along with a quality that guarantees it will last for many years.

Opal Glass Dinnerware: Elegance and Durability for Your Table

Bergner's dinnerware, available at Carrefour, is made of opal glass, a material recognized for its durability and impeccable finish. This type of glass is 100% hygienic, ensuring a non-porous surface that prevents the accumulation of bacteria and facilitates cleaning. Additionally, it is recyclable and eco-friendly, aligning with sustainable and environmentally friendly practices.

The design of this dinnerware is modern and elegant, with a white finish that integrates perfectly into any kitchen or dining room style. Its versatility makes it suitable for both special occasions and daily use. The simplicity of its color and shape allows the food to be the star, enhancing the presentation of each dish.

| Carrefour

One of the advantages of opal glass is its resistance to thermal shock, meaning it can withstand sudden temperature changes without breaking. This allows the dinnerware to be suitable for use in microwaves, dishwashers, and freezers, offering great convenience in daily handling. Additionally, the material is free of lead and cadmium, ensuring no transfer of harmful substances to the food.

The Most Complete Set at an Unbeatable Price at Carrefour

The set includes 12 pieces, distributed in services for four people. These have a flat plate with a diameter of 9.8 in. (25 cm), a deep plate of 7.9 in. (20 cm), and a dessert plate of 6.7 in. (17 cm). This composition covers the basic needs of any meal, from breakfast to dinner.

Being dishwasher safe, its cleaning is quick and efficient, saving time in daily maintenance. Its ability to withstand low temperatures makes it ideal for storing food in the freezer without needing to change containers. Additionally, its use in microwaves allows heating food directly on the plate, simplifying meal preparation.

| Getty Images Signature, Carrefour

The highlight of this offer is its reduced price. Carrefour offers this dinnerware set for 9.99 euros, a unique opportunity to renew household items without making a large investment. This promotion is available both in physical stores and on Carrefour's website, making it accessible to all interested customers.

Don't miss the opportunity to acquire this Bergner opal glass dinnerware at Carrefour. It combines design, functionality, and an exceptional price, making it an ideal option for those seeking quality and style on their daily table.

