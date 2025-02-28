The Cookies Everyone Is Looking for Have Already Arrived at Mercadona: They're Crazy and Very Healthy

More and more people are looking for balanced options for their breakfasts and snacks. A good snack should provide energy, have a pleasant taste and be easy to take anywhere. In supermarkets, there are alternatives that combine these aspects without giving up an interesting nutritional composition.

A Balanced Option for Any Time of the Day

These Mercadona cookies stand out for their composition rich in fiber and protein. Every 100 grams (3.5 oz) contain 12 grams of fiber, a significant contribution that aids better digestion and provides a greater feeling of fullness. Additionally, their content of 5.5 grams of protein helps complement the daily intake of this essential macronutrient.

The balance between their ingredients makes them a perfect option for both breakfast and a healthy snack. Their combination of wheat and rice flours offers a source of complex carbohydrates, providing energy in a sustained manner. They also include high oleic sunflower oil, a healthier alternative to other refined oils.

| Mercadona

Their crunchy texture and pleasant taste make them an ideal option to join coffee, milk or yogurt. They can also be an alternative to other more processed products that contain a high percentage of sugars and saturated fats. Thanks to their balanced formula, these cookies can fit into a varied diet without compromising enjoyment.

An Affordable Price for a Practical and Nutritious Option

The package of these cereal and fiber cookies from Mercadona weighs 285 grams (10 oz), a perfect format for several days of consumption. This allows for always having a quick and nutritious option on hand for any time of the day without worrying about excesses or nutritional deficiencies.

Their price is another highlight. For only 1.25 euros, Mercadona offers an affordable product with a good quality-price ratio. Compared to other options on the market, these cookies stand out for combining balanced ingredients at a truly competitive price.

| Mercadona

Being available in all Mercadona stores and on their online shopping platform makes purchasing them easy and convenient. There is no need to look for costly or hard-to-find alternatives to enjoy a nutritious snack. Their popularity has made them one of the most chosen options for those looking for a tasty and balanced alternative.

If you're looking for a simple way to add more fiber to your diet without giving up taste, Mercadona's cereal and fiber cookies are an excellent choice. With an affordable price, good composition and practical format, they have become a must-have for those who want to take care of their diet in an easy and delicious way.

