Breaking News on the Isak Andic Case: Why Police Have Reopened the Investigation

The death of Isak Andic, founder of Mango and one of the richest men in Spain, remains a topic surrounded by controversy. The event occurred in December when the businessman was returning from a hike in Montserrat joined by his son Jonatan. Although the official version maintains that it was an accident, the reactivation of the investigation has caused great expectation.

The event took place in the municipal area of Collbató, in Baix Llobregat, where Isak Andic fell from a 492 ft. (150 meters) drop. Although the initial report pointed to an incident, the reopening of the case aims to confirm this version and prevent the file from expiring. The Mossos d'Esquadra, through the Martorell Investigation Unit, continue to investigate to clarify all the details.

This Is the Main Hypothesis of Isak Andic's Death

The main hypothesis remains that Isak Andic's fall was an accident. The official version indicates that the businessman lost his balance while walking near the Salnitre caves, which led to his fatal fall. However, the Mossos want to ensure that there are no other factors that influenced his death.

To this end, new proceedings have been requested, such as the extraction of the victim's mobile phone, which could provide key information about his last movements. The location of the mobiles of those involved is also being verified, especially that of Jonatan Andic, who alerted the emergency services. The initial versions of the testimonies showed some inconsistencies, so the Mossos proceed with caution.

Despite these differences, police sources assure that there is no evidence suggesting an attempt to cover up by Jonatan. For now, investigators do not believe that his version has been manipulated. However, they want to ensure that all details are clear to avoid misunderstandings.

An Investigation Aiming to Confirm the Heir's Version

The new proceedings seek to confirm that Isak Andic's fall was an accident, as indicated in the first police report. The positions of the mobile phones could provide important details about the movements of those involved before the incident. However, experts warn that data from telephone companies will not offer exact precision about the location at the time of the event.

If any evidence suggesting a criminal indication were to emerge, the case could be transferred to the Criminal Investigation Division. However, for now, the investigation remains under the supervision of the Martorell Investigation Unit, dependent on the Baix Llobregat police station. The goal is to close the case with the certainty that there are no suspicious elements that distort the official version.

The reactivation of the investigation seeks to ensure that there are no loose ends around a case that has captured public attention. Although no evidence suggesting anything other than an incident has been found, the Mossos continue to confirm the details to solve any uncertainty.