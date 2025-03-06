Mercadona's New Craving That's Driving Sweet Lovers Crazy

Innovation in the food sector is key to attracting consumers. Mercadona, always at the forefront, has launched a new product that is causing a sensation. Its latest addition promises to delight sweet lovers with an unexpected combination.

A Fusion of Flavors That Conquers Palates

Mercadona's new creation stands out for its mix of textures and flavors. This bar combines the smoothness of white chocolate with a creamy filling that evokes the popular white chocolate-covered donuts. The addition of a cookie and cocoa cream inside adds a crunchy and delicious touch.

This combination offers a unique sensory experience that has captured consumers' attention. That's why many people have wanted to echo this novelty on their social media. Hence, many people have gone to Mercadona to try it.

| Mercadona

The Hacendado Fussion line is characterized by offering chocolates that go beyond the conventional. This new bar joins that tradition of innovation, presenting a version inspired by the well-known white chocolate-covered donuts. The crunchy texture of the cookie and the intense flavor of the cocoa perfectly balance with the sweetness of the white chocolate.​

Since its launch, this product has caused a great stir on social media. Users of platforms like TikTok and Instagram have shared their impressions, highlighting the originality and flavor of this bar. The combination of ingredients has been praised for its balance and for offering a novel alternative to traditional options.​

Quality and Price: Mercadona's Formula for Success

Mercadona has managed to combine quality and price in this launch. The bar weighs 3.88 oz. (110 grams) and is sold at a price of 1.35 euros. This quality-price ratio has been one of the factors that has contributed to its rapid acceptance in the market.​

The product's presentation is another of its attractions. The packaging design is modern and reflects the innovative essence of the Fussion line. Additionally, its size is ideal for sharing or for enjoying in moments of personal indulgence.​

| Mercadona

This launch reaffirms Mercadona's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. The chain continues to expand its catalog with products that respond to market trends and preferences. The incorporation of this bar is a testament to its ability to adapt and surprise.​

Mercadona's new white chocolate bar with cookie and cocoa cream filling has managed to stand out in a competitive market. All thanks to its combination of flavors, quality, and affordable price. Consumers have enthusiastically received this proposal, once again consolidating Mercadona as a leader in innovation within the food sector.

Prices and offers updated on 06/03/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes