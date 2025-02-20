Lidl's Last-minute Announcement in Spain: It Affects Thousands of Customers and There's Very Little Time Left

Lidl continues its expansion in Spain and in 2025 plans to strengthen its presence in our country. The German supermarket chain has not stopped growing in recent years, becoming the favorite of many. That's why in the last few hours it has confirmed news that more than one will celebrate.

Lidl has announced the opening of new establishments, thus reinforcing its presence. But Lidl's growth plan is not limited to opening new stores, but also improving those it already has. All this is added to its commitment to fresh and local products, which customers greatly appreciate.

New Lidl Stores in Alicante and Castellón

In 2025, Lidl will open four new stores in the Valencian Community. In the province of Alicante, the new supermarkets will be located in Novelda and Calpe. These points of sale aim to meet the growing demand in those localities and improve consumers' accessibility to fresh products.

In Castellón, the chain will open two new supermarkets, one of which will be located in Benicarló, replacing the current establishment in the area. The other will be in Almassora, marking Lidl's first foray into this municipality. With these openings, Lidl will reach a total of 82 stores in the Valencian Community, further consolidating itself in the local market.

The new establishments will follow the same approach as previous stores, with improvements in accessibility and efficiency. Each of them will have charging points for electric vehicles, facilitating mobility. Additionally, the supermarkets will offer a wide variety of fresh products, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, freshly baked bread, as well as hygiene and cleaning products.

Recovery of Stores Affected by the DANA

Lidl's expansion process is not limited to new openings; it also includes the rehabilitation of stores affected by the DANA. This is the case of the Paiporta store, which reopened in early February after a complete renovation. The establishment features new facilities, more than 8,611 sq. ft. (800 square meters) of solar panels and a parking lot with 100 spaces.

Additionally, Lidl continues working on modernizing its store in Alfafar, which is being remodeled to become a more modern and efficient establishment. This renovation is part of a broader plan to improve all stores affected by the storm and modernize the chain's facilities.

With more than 80 establishments in the Valencian Community and a team of around 1,600 employees, Lidl continues to grow and establish itself as a key player in the regional market. The new openings and renovations are a clear sign of Lidl's commitment to Spain.