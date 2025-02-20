Happiness Arrives at Carrefour: the Luxury Set That Will Be a Hit in Summer and Everyone Wants

Carrefour continues to surprise us with irresistible offers to improve our outdoor spaces. If you're looking for an economical and efficient way to renovate your garden or terrace, this is the opportunity you can't miss. With an elegant design and high-quality materials, this set promises to make your garden the perfect place to enjoy the good weather.

Quality and Style for Your Garden: The Perfect Set

This Carrefour garden set is made of high-quality recycled plastic, a material that guarantees durability and resistance to wear. Recycled plastic is more environmentally friendly and also ensures that the furniture remains in perfect condition for a long time. Moreover, without metallic components, the risk of corrosion is considerably reduced, ensuring that your furniture stays like new, even over the years.

| Carrefour

The black color of this set adds a touch of sophistication, and its minimalist design adapts to different decoration styles. With simple and modern lines, this set is perfect for both large gardens and smaller terraces. The table and chairs are designed to provide a comfortable and functional space, while the two-seater sofa is ideal for relaxing.

The table has a compact yet practical size (26 in. x 24 in. x 14 in.) (66 cm x 62 cm x 36 cm), ideal for placing your drinks or snacks. The individual chairs (25 in. x 26 in. x 29 in.) (63.5 cm x 66 cm x 74 cm) are designed to provide good support and comfort. Meanwhile, the 2-seater sofa (47 in. x 26 in. x 28 in.) (120 cm x 66 cm x 72 cm) offers you a spacious and relaxing place.

Functionality and Comfort at an unbelievable Price

This Carrefour garden set is designed to offer you both comfort and practicality. Being made of recycled plastic, you not only contribute to environmental care but also get a resistant product. You won't need to invest time in cleaning or maintaining this furniture, as its material is durable and weather-resistant.

Moreover, this set is perfect for any type of outdoor space, whether it's a large garden, a terrace, or even a small balcony. The pieces can be easily moved, allowing you to rearrange them according to your needs. The two-seater sofa and individual chairs provide just the right amount of seating, while the table offers enough space to place what you need without taking up too much room.

| Carrefour

With a discounted price of 99 euros, this garden set is an affordable option to renew your outdoor space without spending a fortune. If you compare it with other similar sets, this one stands out for its quality-price ratio, as it offers high-quality materials and a modern design at an unbelievable price. Take advantage of this offer and transform your garden into the perfect place to relax and enjoy the outdoors.

Visit Carrefour and discover how this garden set can be yours. With excellent quality and such an affordable price, this is an opportunity you can't let slip away. Make your garden look better than ever for just 99 euros.

Prices and offers updated on 02/20/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes