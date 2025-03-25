Beyond Tesla: The 3 Elon Musk Companies He Makes a Lot of Money With

Elon Musk is primarily known for Tesla, the electric car giant. However, his success isn't limited to this brand. Musk has diversified his business portfolio with several innovative companies that are generating significant profits.

SpaceX, Neuralink, and xAI are three of these companies that are achieving success in their respective fields. While many talk about the current boycott of Tesla, Elon Musk continues to make money with other companies.

| Grok

Elon Musk and SpaceX: Dominating Space

SpaceX, Elon Musk's aerospace company, has been one of his greatest successes. Founded in 2002, SpaceX has stood out for its advancements in the space industry. The company has managed to reduce the costs of space launches thanks to its reusable rockets.

This achievement has allowed SpaceX to offer services to both government agencies and private companies. Additionally, it has developed the Starlink project, a satellite network that provides high-speed internet in remote areas.

Since November 2024, SpaceX's shares have risen more than 50%, reflecting growing investor confidence. The launch of the Starship, a rocket intended for space travel to the Moon and Mars, has caused even more excitement. With a valuation exceeding $150 billion, SpaceX is well-positioned to continue dominating the aerospace market.

| Europa Press

The future of SpaceX looks promising. Elon Musk's ambition to colonize Mars and expand human presence in space is attracting many investors who see great potential in the company. Thus, SpaceX is not only making money now but is laying the groundwork for even greater success in the future.

Neuralink: Connecting Minds

Neuralink is another of Elon Musk's companies that is generating great expectations. Founded in 2016, Neuralink is dedicated to neurotechnology research.

The goal is to develop brain implants that can treat neurological diseases like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and paralysis. Additionally, Musk has talked about the possibility of using these implants to enhance human cognitive abilities.

Although Neuralink is still in experimental stages, the advancements are promising. In 2020, the company publicly showed a pig with a brain implant that allowed it to interact with a computer. More recently, it has made progress in using brain chips to control devices in monkeys.

As research progresses, Neuralink could become one of the most revolutionary companies in the field of medicine. If it achieves its goals, Elon Musk could have created an entirely new industry that would change the way we treat brain diseases.

| Flickr

xAI: Elon Musk's Artificial Intelligence

xAI, Musk's most recent company, is gaining a lot of attention in the field of artificial intelligence. Founded in 2023, xAI focuses on developing advanced AI systems. It is creating language models and artificial intelligence tools that could have a significant impact on various industries.

xAI's valuation has increased by 110% since the presidential elections in November 2024. According to Caplight data, it has reached a valuation of nearly $96 billion. Interest in artificial intelligence is booming, and Elon Musk has managed to position xAI as one of the main players in this field.

Additionally, the demand for its technologies is growing rapidly, which is attracting substantial investments. As xAI continues to develop its technology, Elon Musk's income will keep increasing.

The Secondary Market: Where Elon Musk's Private Companies Make Money

Unlike Tesla, which is publicly traded, SpaceX, Neuralink, and xAI are private companies. This means their shares aren't available on the public market.

However, investors can buy and sell shares of these companies on the secondary market. Platforms like Caplight facilitate these transactions, allowing institutional investors to acquire stakes.

These three companies are helping to consolidate his position as one of the most influential and successful entrepreneurs in the world.