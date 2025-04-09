The Best Set for Spring Is at Carrefour at a Laughable Price: Ikea, KO

Carrefour knows that outdoor spaces become the perfect refuge during sunny days. Finding the right furniture that is comfortable, durable, and well-priced can be a challenge. However, the chain has launched a solution designed for those who want to enjoy their garden or terrace without making a large investment.

Style, Comfort, and Durability for Your Outdoor Space

Carrefour's garden set includes a table and two armchairs, all with an elegant and modern design in graphite color. Made of durable plastic, this set is designed to withstand both the passage of time and outdoor conditions. The armchairs are comfortable and perfect for relaxing, while the table is spacious enough to enjoy outdoor meals.

The plastic structure is not only durable but also easy to keep, as a damp cloth is enough to keep it clean and ready to use. The table measures 27 in. (69 cm) long, 24 in. (60 cm) wide, and 22 in. (56 cm) high. Meanwhile, the armchairs measure 26 in. (66 cm) long, 24 in. (62 cm) wide, and 28 in. (72 cm) high.

| Carrefour

This set is designed to offer maximum comfort at any time of the day. Its elegant graphite color makes it a versatile piece that matches almost any outdoor decor style. This makes it even more attractive for those looking for furniture that easily adapts to their space.

Additionally, its lightweight design allows you to move it from one place to another with ease, giving you the flexibility to rearrange your garden or terrace as you wish. Whether for a family meal, a relaxing afternoon, or a gathering with friends, this Carrefour garden set is designed to offer you the best outdoor experience.

Quality and Price to Renew Your Garden or Terrace

This Carrefour garden set is available at a discounted price of only 75 euros. It becomes one of the best options on the market for those looking for quality at a good price. Despite its affordable price, this set doesn't skimp on quality or design, providing an economical option to enjoy your garden or terrace.

The set is available exclusively on their website, allowing you to purchase it in the most convenient way. The online purchase option is especially convenient for those who prefer to shop from home without the need to travel. You can also opt for in-store pickup, which will allow you to get your product quickly and easily.

| Carrefour

The high demand for this set has made it very popular among customers, being a great attraction for many of them. If you prefer the convenience of online shopping, you can place your order from Carrefour's website. In just a few clicks, your order will be ready.

Through this promotion, Carrefour continues to offer practical and affordable solutions to renew your home. This garden set is a clear example of how it is possible to enjoy quality furniture without having to make a large investment. Don't miss the opportunity to get this product and take advantage of the available offer.

Prices and offers updated on 04/09/2025. They may be subject to changes or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes