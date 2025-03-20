Happiness Arrives at Lidl: The Ideal Drink to Accompany a Luxury Dinner

Pairing cheese and wine is a tradition that has transcended borders, and its magic lies in how both products complement each other. Cheese provides creaminess and saltiness, while wine offers freshness, acidity, or sweetness, depending on its type. Lidl, with its award-winning products, invites you to discover how to make successful pairings with quality cheeses and wines, without needing to be an expert.

Pair Like an Expert with Award-Winning Wines and Cheeses

Highlight the combination of the aged mixed cheese, awarded at the World Cheese Awards, with the Finca La Cruz Vino Tinto Reserva (€8.49). This red wine, from Ribera del Duero, has 93 points in the Peñín Guide and has an intensity that complements the cured cheese. The deep flavor of the cheese is softened by the spiced notes and creaminess of the wine, creating an elegant pairing that highlights the best of both products.

If you prefer a lighter but equally delicious option, the Gamellón Tinto DO Jumilla Joven (€2.99) is ideal for the truffled sheep cheese. This wine, with 90 points in the Peñín Guide, offers a fruity profile that contrasts with the intense earthy flavor of the truffled cheese. The acidity of the wine balances the richness of the cheese, making each bite and sip complement each other, creating a refreshing and tasty experience.

Another excellent option for wine and cheese lovers is the Tramuz Vino Tinto DO Ribera del Duero (€4.79), which has received 91 points in the Peñín Guide. This fresh and balanced wine highlights the complex characteristics of the toasted aged mixed cheese, creating a harmonious combination. The acidity of the wine helps cleanse the palate between bites, while the creaminess of the cheese and the ripe fruit of the wine combine deliciously.

For those who enjoy milder options, the Arzúa Ulloa DOP cheese (€5.89/650g) is perfect with the Encanto Selección Vino Tinto IGP (€3.99). This wine, with 90 points in the Peñín Guide, has a balanced structure that harmonizes perfectly with the creaminess and smoothness of the cheese. The aromas of ripe fruit and vanilla in the wine enhance the dairy notes of the cheese, while its acidity provides a refreshing contrast.

How to Create Your Perfect Pairing Board

If you want to offer a complete experience, it is essential to create a varied board of cheeses and cold cuts, with products that provide different textures and flavors. Lidl, with its wide range of over 100 cheeses and 150 cold cuts, allows you to customize your selection according to your guests' preferences. Be sure to include a mix of cured, goat, and blue cheeses, along with cold cuts like Iberian ham, chicken, and turkey, to offer interesting contrasts.

In addition to cheeses and cold cuts, accompaniments are essential to complete your pairing board. Nuts, jams, and crunchy bread will add variety and texture contrasts. Wines also play an essential role, and at least a young red wine, a reserva, and a fruity wine should be included to offer options for all tastes.

Lidl offers you the opportunity to enjoy award-winning products without having to be an expert in oenology. By combining these quality products with your favorite cheeses and cold cuts, you will achieve a surprising gastronomic experience that will leave all your guests impressed. No large investment is needed to create special and delicious moments, just the right products and a little creativity.

