Amazon Follows in Elon Musk's Footsteps and Confirms a Bombshell in the United States

Amazon has taken a surprising step by making an offer to acquire TikTok's operations in the United States. This move comes just before the deadline imposed by the United States government, which requires ByteDance to sell TikTok's operations in the country. However, Amazon's proposal hasn't been taken seriously by President Donald Trump's administration.

Amazon and Its Proposal for TikTok

Amazon's offer was sent to the White House in an attempt to acquire TikTok's operations before April 5, which is the established deadline. The New York Times report notes that the administration doesn't consider Amazon's proposal a viable option. Some analysts think Amazon's move has more to do with attracting attention than with a real acquisition.

| DAPA Images, sk de sansak@design, Europa Press

TikTok's operations in the United States are valued between 40 and 50 billion euros, an impressive figure even for Amazon. This high value highlights TikTok's importance in the digital market and its appeal to tech giants.

Chinese Intervention and Its Complications

A major obstacle in the sale of TikTok is the intervention of the Chinese government: Beijing has significant influence over ByteDance, complicating the sale process. Although ByteDance assures that this influence only applies to its Chinese subsidiary, China's export regulations specifically prohibit the sale of key algorithms abroad. This represents a major challenge for any interested buyer.

TikTok's algorithm, which is essential to its success, is at the center of the dispute. Any sale agreement for the platform would need the approval of the Chinese government, adding complexity to the process.

| Europa Press

The Role of the United States Government and the Competition for TikTok

Donald Trump's government set April 5 as the deadline for the sale of TikTok in the United States. However, it has opened the possibility of extending this deadline if deemed necessary. The sale of TikTok has accelerated due to national security concerns.

The United States government fears that the Chinese Communist Party could access sensitive user data from the platform. Several companies, such as Oracle and Blackstone, have shown interest in acquiring TikTok's operations, although it's still unclear whether ByteDance and the Chinese government will accept any of these offers.