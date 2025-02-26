Starbucks Confirms Rumors and Makes a Drastic Decision: Eliminated in a Week

Starbucks has decided to significantly reduce its menu in the United States. The company will eliminate thirteen drinks starting March 4 as part of an effort to optimize its operation. The news was first reported by The Street and then shared on social media by the Instagram profile Snackolator.

The chain's CEO, Brian Niccol, has brought to Starbucks a strategy he previously applied in his former role at Chipotle. In that company, any new addition to the menu meant removing another product. This approach helped improve staff training and maintain operational efficiency. Now, he seeks to implement a similar process in the coffee chain.

| Cedida

Starbucks USA: Frappuccinos and Other Drinks Disappear

One of the most notable changes will be the elimination of several versions of Frappuccino, one of Starbucks's most popular lines. According to The Street, some drinks that will be removed from the menu include:

Frappuccino Espresso

Café Vanilla Frappuccino

Java Chip Frappuccino

Chai Cream Frappuccino

Crispy Caramel Ribbon Cream Frappuccino

Double Chocolate Chip Cream Frappuccino

Additionally, other drinks like the Iced Matcha Lemonade, the Royal English Breakfast Latte, and the Flat White with Almond Milk and Honey will also be discontinued.

Snackolator commented ironically on Starbucks's decision. They described the drink removal as a "very long hibernation" and lamented the elimination of options they considered "too good for this world".

Reasons Behind the Cut

During the first-quarter earnings conference, Niccol explained the reasons for these changes. According to statements collected by The Street, the company aims to improve operational efficiency and offer better customer service.

"We have focused on simplifying our menu to position partners for success, improve consistency, drive customer satisfaction and enhance our economics," the CEO assured.

Starbucks also plans to reduce the amount of stored products by 30% before the end of fiscal year 2025. With this, the chain hopes to optimize its inventory and make beverage preparation more efficient.

Goodbye to Classic Drinks, But With New Options?

Although Starbucks is removing several drinks, that doesn't mean there won't be new items on the menu. The company is already working on new options based on trends and customer preferences.

Niccol stated that the chain will continue to innovate in its offerings. He mentioned the success of the Lavender line, launched last year, and the recent Dubai Matcha, inspired by international trends, as examples.

For now, regular Starbucks customers will have to say goodbye to some of their favorite drinks. However, the company is confident that these changes will bring improvements in the consumer experience and the operation of its stores.