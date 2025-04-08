Costco Makes a Decision with Kirkland and Trader Joe's is Already Rubbing Their Hands

The recent removal of Kirkland Signature soy milk at Costco has surprised thousands of consumers, who already considered it an essential option in their daily lives. This change has caused a strong reaction on social media and consumer forums, who quickly sought alternatives. Many agree that Trader Joe's organic soy milk presents itself as the best option available on the market.

After the product's withdrawal, users began to point out the similarities between Costco's soy milk and Trader Joe's. Despite a slightly higher price, Trader Joe's version has been highly valued for its simpler formula without added sugars or preservatives. Both milks contain 100 calories per cup, but Trader Joe's option is considered more natural due to its ingredient list that only includes organic soybeans and water.

| Viktor Gladkov, Grok, en.e-noticies.cat

Natural and Healthy Alternative

Followers of vegan and additive-free diets have applauded Trader Joe's decision to eliminate artificial ingredients. While Costco's Kirkland soy milk contained additives like tricalcium phosphate, carrageenan, and organic sugar, Trader Joe's version offers a cleaner option. This change has been well received by those seeking a purer and more natural plant-based drink.

Additionally, Trader Joe's soy milk is completely gluten-free, kosher, and vegan, making it a versatile option that meets various dietary needs. Its simple formula has attracted those who prefer products without complicated ingredients, aligning with a growing trend in the food industry.

The Possible Reason Behind the Removal of Kirkland Soy Milk

Although some have speculated about low sales as the main reason for the product's removal, many believe that Costco's decision could be related to a business strategy. Costco is known for frequently rotating products, especially in its plant-based section, so the removal of soy milk could be part of that.

| Wikimedia

Additionally, the chain has begun replacing some of its private label products with options from other external brands. This not only allows them to assess market reception to new alternatives but also to remain competitive against other large supermarket chains.

The Power of Consumers and Available Alternatives

Faced with the disappearance of Kirkland soy milk, consumers have taken matters into their own hands. Many have turned to other chains like Trader Joe's and Whole Foods, seeking similar products with the quality and price they expect. Others have expressed their dissatisfaction to Costco through their customer service channels, requesting that the withdrawn product be brought back.

In an increasingly connected world, digital communities have played a crucial role in these types of decisions. The case of Kirkland soy milk shows how consumer opinions can generate enough pressure to change the business decisions of major brands.