Aldi Confirms a Last-minute Surprise in the United States: up to 800

ALDI, one of the fastest-growing supermarket chains in the United States, has announced an ambitious expansion plan. The company will open 800 new stores across the country before 2028, combining new openings with the conversion of recently acquired supermarkets.

This move comes at a time when consumers are increasingly seeking affordable options for their daily shopping. With its low-price model and operational efficiency, ALDI aims to bring its offerings to more communities over the next five years.

| Pinterest

Expansion Across the United States

To carry out this plan, ALDI will invest more than 9 billion dollars. Its growth will focus on three key regions: the Northeast, the Midwest, and the West of the country.

In the Northeast and Midwest, the company will open nearly 330 new stores. It will strengthen its presence in these markets, where it already has a solid customer base.

In the West, ALDI will continue its growth in California and Phoenix. Additionally, the chain will enter Las Vegas for the first time, a completely new market for the company.

Jason Hart, ALDI's CEO, explained that the expansion responds to customer demand. "Our growth is driven by our consumers who want more ALDI stores in their neighborhoods. With savings of up to 40% on groceries, new customers try us and existing ones keep coming back," he stated.

| Aldi

Strong Presence in the Southeast Following a Major Acquisition

One of ALDI's most important strategic moves has been the acquisition of Southeastern Grocers. This is the parent company of Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket.

Thanks to this purchase, ALDI will have a strong presence in the Southeast of the country. It is a region where the company has experienced significant growth in demand.

Starting in the summer of 2024, the chain has begun a gradual process of converting some acquired stores. About 50 supermarkets began their transformation to the ALDI brand in the second half of last year. However, most of them will reopen with the new identity in 2025.

Despite this, not all Winn-Dixie and Harveys supermarkets will disappear. ALDI has confirmed that it will keep some of these establishments operating under their original names.

Anthony Hucker, CEO of Southeastern Grocers, highlighted the importance of this process: "Our priority remains helping customers stretch their dollars. As we move into this new phase, we will continue to offer the quality, service, and value that our customers expect from us."

| Europa Press

Commitment to Sustainability

As ALDI expands its presence in the U.S., it also seeks to minimize its environmental impact. To achieve this, the company will build and remodel its stores with sustainable technology, incorporating energy-efficient LED lights, eco-friendly refrigeration systems, and solar panels on the roofs.

Hart also highlighted the essential role that employees and suppliers play in the company's growth. "This success wouldn't be possible without our teams and partners. With our expansion, new opportunities also arise for them," he commented.

More Stores, More Savings for Consumers

With this major commitment, ALDI reinforces its commitment to offering quality products at the lowest possible prices. Over the past seven years, it has been recognized as the number one supermarket chain for everyday low prices, according to Dunnhumby's retail preference index.

As this plan progresses, millions of consumers in the U.S. will be able to enjoy an efficient, fast, and affordable shopping experience in more places than ever before.