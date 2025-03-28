Neither Salt nor Pepper: Mercadona Has the Star Ingredient for a Luxury Meal

Mercadona continues to surprise with products that make daily cooking easier without losing flavor. This time, it has launched a perfect option for those looking for speed and quality in their dishes. With a special touch of marinade, this product will transform your recipes with a delicious and easy-to-prepare flavor.

Simple Preparation and Versatility in the Kitchen

Mercadona's marinated beef chunks come in trays of approximately 21 oz. (600 grams), a format that goes a long way. Their preparation is extremely simple; just cook them in a pan with a little oil until reaching the desired doneness. This ease makes them a perfect option for those who have little time but don't want to give up a homemade and tasty meal.​

The versatility of these chunks is another of their great advantages. They can be used in a wide variety of dishes: from traditional stews to Mexican-style tacos, including hearty salads or rice accompaniments. This adaptability allows each household to incorporate them into their weekly menu in multiple ways, satisfying everyone's tastes and preferences.​

| Mercadona

Mercadona has placed special emphasis on the quality of its products, and the marinated beef chunks are no exception. The meat comes from selected beef and has been marinated with a blend of spices and seasonings that enhance its natural flavor. This process guarantees a pleasant gastronomic experience in every bite without needing to be culinary experts.​

One of the characteristics that distinguishes Mercadona is its policy of offering high-quality products at competitive prices. The marinated beef chunks for stewing are available for 9 euros per 21 oz. (600 grams) tray. This affordable price makes it easy for anyone to incorporate this product into their diet, enjoying its benefits without incurring a high expense.​

Ideal for Quick and Tasty Recipes

Mercadona's marinated beef chunks for stewing are perfect for those who enjoy cooking without complications. If you're in a hurry, you can prepare a delicious stew in a matter of minutes, or even make a quick outdoor barbecue. Their flavor and juicy texture make any recipe a success, making them an ideal option to always have at home.

| Getty Images Pro, Mercadona

If you have a family meal or a gathering with friends, these marinated chunks are an excellent choice to surprise with a tasty dish. Their 21 oz. (600 grams) size is perfect for sharing, and their ease of preparation allows you to enjoy more time with your loved ones. Mercadona has managed to create a product that is not only practical but also turns any meal into a special moment.

Mercadona's marinated beef chunks for stewing represent an excellent option for those seeking quality, flavor, and convenience in their daily diet. Their ease of preparation, versatility in the kitchen, and affordable price make them a wise choice for any household. Mercadona continues to show its commitment to customer satisfaction, offering products that adapt to the needs and demands of the modern consumer.

