Isa Pantoja and Asraf Beno confirm changes in their lives and the decision is complicated

Isa Pantoja is experiencing one of the happiest moments of her life. On June 22, she and her husband, Asraf Beno, became parents to their first child together. Little Cairo was born healthy and strong.

Soon after, mother and son were able to leave the hospital in Cádiz. The couple have shared their excitement, although they've also felt the absence of Kiko Rivera and Isabel Pantoja.

Despite everything, they've started to adapt to this new stage and have gotten little rest, but they've enjoyed every second. Isa has admitted that she's experienced some emotional ups and downs. The hormones haven't helped her. Even so, she's shared with her followers how she's experiencing the postpartum period.

Isa Pantoja shares the latest on her life with Asraf Beno

This Friday, July 4, Isa spoke about her physical and emotional state and said that she gained 24 lbs. (11 kg) during pregnancy. "I still have 11 lbs. (5 kg) to lose, but at this rate I'll lose it quickly," she said.

She explained that they've barely had time to eat. Housework and caring for the baby have taken up all their time. She even admitted that sometimes anxiety takes away her appetite.

Isa spoke candidly and said that she's using her knees to hold her phone while she has her son in her arms. "It's unbelievable what a mother can do with just one hand," she said with a smile. She also shared that she's felt very welcomed by her followers: "Not judged at all," she declared.

Everything will change for Isa Pantoja and Asraf Beno very soon

Last Thursday, she returned to San Rafael Hospital in Cádiz to have all her stitches removed, and her gynecologist attended to her very quickly and without pain. Isa became emotional as she relived the whole process because she remembered the checkups, the monitors, and the care from her midwife. She said that all of that touched her heart.

Although she's feeling somewhat better, she admitted to being very sensitive: She cries easily, sometimes laughs and cries at the same time. Isa explained that, although everything will get better when her hormones stabilize, the wait is proving difficult for her.

However, both she and Asraf have confirmed that changes are coming in their lives. The decision to wait for everything to return to normal hasn't been easy, but they've felt happy and supported.