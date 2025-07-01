Isa Pantoja and Asraf Beno break down after leaving the hospital: 'I don't want to be like this'

Isa Pantoja has gone through a difficult period after the birth of her son with Asraf Beno. Shortly after leaving the hospital, the young woman has shown her vulnerability and confesses that she doesn't want to be in her current situation. Isabel Pantoja's daughter has shared with her followers a very unstable emotional state, full of mixed emotions that have left her overwhelmed.

The influencer has said that she's experiencing a true emotional roller coaster since giving birth. Despite the joy brought by little Cairo's arrival, Isa has acknowledged that postpartum has been much harder than she imagined. In her own words, she didn't expect to experience so many lows and moments of deep sadness.

| Instagram, @isapantojam

During these days, Isa has been very honest about her feelings, confessing that she often feels trapped in anxiety and exhaustion. She has admitted that she cries uncontrollably and feels the need to regain her emotional stability as soon as possible. At times, she has explained that she even misses the pregnancy stage, clinging to it because everything in this new stage is more uncertain.

The truth about Isa Pantoja and Asraf Beno after the baby's arrival

Additionally, the young woman has detailed that her recovery is not only physical, but the mental strain is difficult to manage. "I don't want to be like this, I want to be happy all the time," she said honestly, revealing the effort it takes for her to care for her baby and her family at the same time. The responsibility of being a mother, partner, and public figure weighs on her mood.

Her partner, Asraf Beno, has been by her side, but the couple have gone through tensions due to Isa's emotional state. The pressure of the moment and the uncertainty have caused both of them to feel at their limit. Isa has explained that her greatest wish is to find calm and peace so she can fully enjoy her motherhood and her family.

| Instagram, @isapantojam

Isa Pantoja reveals her internal postpartum struggle while Asraf Beno remains by her side

Finally, the most striking confession was when Isa expressed that she feels time is slipping away from her. That feeling of wanting to stop the moments with her son to savor them more mixes with the anxiety of not being able to do so. This vulnerability has caused great empathy among her followers, who have sent her messages of support and understanding.

Ultimately, Isa Pantoja has shown that behind perfect images there are complex realities and raw emotions. Motherhood, with its highs and lows, is proving to be a test for her that she's facing with courage, though not without difficulties. Together with Asraf, her greatest support at this time, she hopes to soon regain the stability she so desires in order to fully live this new stage of her life.