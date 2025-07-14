The unexpected change Anabel Pantoja has made years after 'Supervivientes'

Anabel Pantoja has experienced a significant change since her participation in Supervivientes. Both her physical appearance and her emotional state show an evolution that has surprised her followers. However, this transformation hasn't been easy or free from deep personal difficulties.

Recently, Anabel has used her social media to open up and share a difficult stage in her life. In a video without makeup and from inside her car, she has confessed to feeling overwhelmed by loneliness and the accumulation of problems. This moment of vulnerability has shown a much more human and relatable side than the one she usually projects.

| Mediaset

Anabel's physical change is visible; her expression shows tiredness, a reflection of what she has experienced. Although many might attribute it only to the passage of time or age, the influencer has made it clear that it is the result of emotional exhaustion that has affected her overall well-being. This exhaustion has been reflected in her image, which now conveys a different message than it used to.

Anabel Pantoja's surprising change years after Supervivientes

One of the factors that has weighed most in her change is the distance from her partner and her daughter Alma. Anabel decided to move to the Canary Islands, while David Rodríguez, her boyfriend and the father of her daughter, lives in Córdoba for work reasons. This separation during the week has increased her sense of isolation and has made her daily life more difficult.

| Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

Despite having a large family and social circle, the influencer has confessed that loneliness weighs more when responsibilities pile up. The recent crisis that she has experienced and shared publicly is a reflection of that constant struggle. In her words, the accumulation of calls, problems, and obstacles has left her without strength and without close support at key moments: "It's tremendous."

After Supervivientes, distance and loneliness make Anabel Pantoja's daily life more difficult

An especially difficult moment came after an exhausting day, when Anabel came across a cockroach in her house, something that truly terrifies her. Unable to face it alone, she asked for help. Although it may seem like a minor anecdote, for her it symbolizes the tiredness and vulnerability she feels: "things that can be solved, but suffocate you."

Ultimately, Anabel Pantoja's change after Supervivientes is much more than a physical change. It is an emotional evolution that she has decided to show sincerely to her followers. This process of honesty and vulnerability reveals a woman who fights to keep her balance, facing her own battles far from the spotlight.