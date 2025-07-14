Carmen Alcayde makes a confession about Montoya that gives everything a U-turn

The relationship between Carmen Alcayde and Montoya has taken an unexpected turn after a recent confession from the collaborator. What initially seemed like just another simple dispute within the reality show they shared has turned into a much more complex episode. Carmen Alcayde has made it clear that the experience has left a mark and that life after Honduras hasn't been easy for her.

Since her return, the journalist has acknowledged that adapting to her usual routine has been quite a challenge. On several occasions, she has admitted that nights have been especially difficult, with the tension she experienced with Montoya affecting her much more than she expected. She hasn't hesitated to share that she has cried remembering certain moments and that the emotional impact has been considerable.

| Telecinco

During an interview on Fiesta, the collaborator wanted to clarify the nature of her bond with Montoya, denying rumors and misunderstandings that have circulated. "Montoya was like a father, a brother, a son to me, but there was nothing sexual," she explained sincerely. She pointed out that her goal was always to make people enjoy themselves and to add a touch of humor.

Carmen Alcayde faces the emotional aftermath following her conflict with Montoya on Supervivientes

The concern for her condition was palpable among her colleagues. Emma García, the host, has expressed her concern and suggested that she take some time to recover. In private with Sandra Barneda, the host has confessed to being surprised by how affected Carmen still was and her difficulty in leaving behind what she experienced on the island.

Despite this situation, Carmen hasn't stopped fulfilling her professional commitments. She has participated in several programs to talk about what happened with Montoya and how the matter has evolved. Meanwhile, Montoya has decided to step away from the public eye for a while after receiving medical advice.

| Mediaset

Carmen Alcayde is affected and Montoya temporarily distances himself from her

The Andalusian has gone through a difficult period after Supervivientes. According to sources close to him, he is recovering surrounded by his family and friends, and he has postponed the release of two singles to focus on his well-being. In a recent statement, he thanked his followers for their support and highlighted the importance of taking care of mental health.

Although it isn't known when he will return to television, Montoya has made it clear that he will come back when he feels ready. Carmen's confession has radically changed the story and revealed a much more painful reality behind the reality show. Without a doubt, the public will continue to follow the evolution of this story, which still has much to reveal.