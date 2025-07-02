Mario Vaquerizo and Alaska reappear at a crucial moment and share an emotional announcement

Mario Vaquerizo and Alaska have made a public reappearance in recent hours. They did so at an important moment to share an emotional piece of information.

Specifically, they attended Miguel Bosé's concert in Madrid. With their presence, they made it clear that, despite the singer's constant controversies, they remain his friends. That's why they support him unconditionally.

| Europa Press

A public reappearance, that of Mario Vaquerizo and Alaska, full of intention

Miguel Bosé's concert, held yesterday at the Movistar Arena in Madrid, was one of the most desired events of the summer. The singer, who has been at the center of numerous controversies in recent years, has decided to keep betting on his musical career and reconnect with his audience.

The Importante tour symbolizes a new beginning for him. It's a return to the stage with strength, surrounded by those who still believe in his music and artistic legacy. Among those people are, without a doubt, Mario Vaquerizo and Alaska.

The couple didn't go unnoticed. Their presence at the venue was widely discussed, not only because of their striking looks, as is usual for them, but also because of what they represented. With their attendance, they wanted to send a clear message: "Miguel, we're still here."

| Europa Press

The bond between Mario Vaquerizo, Alaska, and Miguel Bosé isn't new. They've known each other for years and have shared more than one professional and personal experience. Over time, they've shown that they keep a relationship of mutual respect, affection, and complicity.

That's why their presence at this particular moment isn't a coincidence. Nacho Palau's ex has been harshly criticized for his stance on issues such as parenthood, politics, and vaccines, generating strong reactions on social media and in the media. Even so, Alaska, who showed off the concert on social media, and her husband wanted to make it clear that they don't judge him.

They've shown that, beyond opinions, friendship comes first. If someone needs support in a difficult moment, they're there to give it.

Therefore, their public reappearance has been a way to shout it without words. Many have interpreted this gesture as an emotional piece of news. The world of show business is often based on rivalries, so this act of loyalty among friends has moved many.

| Instagram, @alaskaoficial

Mario Vaquerizo and Alaska don't go unnoticed

The unmistakable style of the singer of Dramas y comedias excelled once again. For the occasion, she went for a rocker look, true to her essence, with '80s touches that defined the night's aesthetic. Meanwhile, Mario Vaquerizo didn't disappoint with his characteristic glam outfit and carefree attitude.

Both were photographed alongside other well-known faces who also wanted to support Miguel Bosé. But, without a doubt, their appearance was the most outstanding. Because of the implicit message, the chosen moment, and the way they did it: without making noise, but saying a lot.

On a night where music took center stage, fashion and friendship also found their place. Importante, the name of the tour, seemed to extend to them as well. Because there are things that really matter, and one of them is being there when you're needed most.