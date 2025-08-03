Ana de Armas has recently been at the center of a news story that has drawn attention due to an issue that could have marked a turning point in her personal and professional life. The problem with Donald Trump, although not explicit, has been present throughout her career. However, until now, the exact details of this situation have remained partially concealed.

During Trump's administration, US immigration policies became notably stricter, affecting numerous foreign personalities based in Hollywood. Ana de Armas hasn't made any specific difficulties public, but the restrictive political context of that period created a complex scenario for many rising artists. This climate could have influenced important decisions the actress has made in her life, although no definitive measures have been confirmed.

| Europa Press

Parallel to this political situation, Ana has shown a close relationship with Europe, especially with Spain. The Cuban actress began her career in Madrid and has been seen in the capital on several recent occasions. There, she has shared personal moments with Manuel Anido Cuesta, a figure linked to the Cuban government, which has sparked media interest.

Ana de Armas's problem with Donald Trump that almost changed her destiny

This possible move to Europe coincides with a trend seen among several celebrities who have chosen to leave the US in search of a more peaceful environment. Figures like Richard Gere or Ellen DeGeneres have taken this step, motivated by a desire to distance themselves from political polarization and the intensity of daily life in Hollywood. In this sense, Ana de Armas could be following a similar path, although there haven't been any official statements on the matter.

| Europa Press

Professionally, Ana continues to establish herself in Hollywood after her acclaimed performance in Blonde, for which she received an Oscar nomination. She is currently working on the release of Ballerina, a project that, although it has faced delays, is expected to be one of the next milestones in her career. This duality between life in the US and her connection to Europe marks an important stage for the actress, who navigates between both worlds.

From Hollywood to Europe: how Donald Trump has shaped Ana de Armas's path

Ana's presence in Madrid and her possible relationship with Manuel Anido have caused special attention, although the real reasons for her personal decisions haven't been clarified. What is certain is that Trump's political context could have added significant obstacles to her stability in the US. However, the actress continues to project a promising career and a future open to different possibilities.

| Europa Press

In conclusion, the problem with Donald Trump is linked to the restrictive immigration policies that indirectly affected Ana de Armas's career. Although she hasn't confirmed any details, this difficult period could have influenced changes or personal decisions. For now, the actress continues to establish herself in Hollywood while keeping a firm foothold in Europe, a balance that will undoubtedly shape her next stage.