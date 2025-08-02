Amal Clooney makes official the news about George Clooney (64) and their children

Amal Clooney has surprised the world with unprecedented statements that not only reinforce her image as an unstoppable professional but also as a deeply committed mother. In an exclusive interview for US Glamour, the jurist broke her usual discretion to speak openly about her family life. She has built this life together with actor George Clooney, 64 years old, and their two children, twins Ella and Alexander, 8 years old.

Away from the spotlight, Amal wanted to pay public tribute to her husband, whom she described as "so understanding." Amal revealed that he has been her pillar, both in her career and in her role as a mother: "I have a life partner who supports what I do. So I don't feel like I have to apologize for it or control it," she stated emphatically.

She also shared a revealing anecdote about how George took on the care of the children without hesitation when she had to fulfill a key professional commitment. "I remember that when I became a mother, he was the first to tell me: 'I know you have this speech at the Security Council. You have to go, I've got the kids, don't worry,'" Amal confessed.

Amal Clooney speaks about her family life with George Clooney

With these words, Amal breaks with the traditional image of many public figures by showing a more intimate reality, where parenting and mutual support are at the center.

"I feel incredibly lucky to share every day with him. Now there are four of us. I don't take anything for granted," she confessed, in an emotional tone.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney want to protect their children's privacy

In another gesture that reveals her strong protection of family privacy, Amal also explained that she has taken specific measures to preserve personal moments. One of them is banning the use of cell phones when they have visitors. "I have a basket to keep everyone's phones," Amal said, emphasizing the need to create private spaces where both adults and children can feel free and safe.

She also reaffirmed her commitment to her children's privacy: "We've never published their photo or anything like that." For Amal, the greatest joy in her life doesn't come from professional achievements or red carpets, but from "filling our home with people we love."

With these revelations, Amal Clooney makes her family happiness with George official. She also makes it clear that her life revolves around a carefully cultivated balance between her brilliant career and her love for her family.