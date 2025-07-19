Latest update on Cayetano Rivera's issue with the police: 'If there's no crime...'

The bullfighter, Cayetano Rivera Ordóñez, has been at the center of a recent incident that has caused considerable attention in the media. After an altercation that took place in a burger restaurant in Madrid, he was arrested and spent four hours at a police station in the capital. What seemed like a minor issue has turned into a controversy that remains unsolved.

It all began when Rivera tried to pick up his order, but the vending machine didn't give him the corresponding ticket. The situation became tense at the counter and, according to witnesses, the bullfighter's attitude was interpreted as aggressive by the staff. This prompted the managers to call the police, who arrived to mediate the conflict.

The arrest was made on suspicion of two alleged offenses: resisting authority and disobedience. However, both Cayetano and his lawyer, Joaquín Moeckel, have questioned the legitimacy of these charges. For them, the police action was "disproportionate" and not in accordance with current law.

Cayetano Rivera, between the legal battle and the personal impact of the arrest

Moeckel has indicated that they are gathering all the necessary evidence to prove that the arrest lacked legal grounds. In his view, a simple argument doesn't justify the exaggerated police intervention, and he adds that "If there's no crime, that arrest can't be understood." He has also clarified that, in the case of resistance, the corresponding sanction should be administrative, not criminal.

Sources close to the bullfighter have confirmed that Cayetano is visibly affected by what happened. He has expressed sadness and indignation, and has reported difficulties sleeping due to the nightmare he experienced with the incident and the arrest. Remaining handcuffed with his hands behind his back at the police station has left a deep emotional mark.

Cayetano Rivera's firm stance in the face of the controversial arrest

Rivera himself has promised "to assign responsibility" and clarify the facts, keeping a firm stance in the face of what he considers damage to his honor and reputation. His legal team has insisted that respect for law enforcement doesn't mean giving up strict compliance with the law. For this reason, the bullfighter is determined to explore all legal avenues to protect his image and seek justice.

This episode has sparked a debate about proportionality in police interventions and the protection of essential rights. While Rivera and his defense consider their next steps, the anticipation surrounding the case continues to grow. It remains to be seen how this controversy, which has marked an unexpected chapter in the bullfighter's life, will be solved.