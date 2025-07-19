Maximum happiness: the open secret about Ion Aramendi and his wife, María Amores, is revealed

Ion Aramendi has had a vacation that hasn't gone unnoticed by his followers. The host, known for his charisma and naturalness, chose the perfect setting to disconnect. There, accompanied by his wife, María Amores, and their three children, he enjoyed days full of joy and togetherness.

After closing an intense professional chapter, Ion opted for a destination he already knows and that has become his usual refuge. La Manga del Mar Menor has once again proven to be the ideal place for the whole family to relax far from routine. Their relaxed faces and constant smiles speak for themselves about the happiness they've experienced.

| @sraamores, Instagram

The images captured during this family trip show Ion fully embracing his role as a father. Both he and María have devoted themselves to making sure their children, Ion, Lucas, and little Marieta, enjoyed every moment to the fullest. They not only looked after their safety, but also let themselves be swept up by the children's innocence and energy, as the kids made new friends on the shore.

Ion Aramendi and María Amores's special connection on their family vacation

The connection between Ion and María has been another highlight of this vacation. The couple have made clear the strength of their bond and the stability they share after years together. Their affectionate and close attitude has shown that, in addition to being exemplary parents, they're inseparable partners.

One of the most endearing moments was when Ion, in the water, surprised his children with fun games. He tossed Lucas and Marieta into the air with a skill that drew laughter from both adults and children. This scene perfectly reflects the joy and connection that exists between them, an essential ingredient in this family getaway.

A well-deserved break for Ion Aramendi and María Amores, enjoying family calm

This vacation has revealed a secret many already suspected: the true source of happiness for Ion Aramendi lies in his family. The host has found in María and their children the balance he needed to recharge. This break has undoubtedly been a revitalizing respite.

In short, the host and his wife have turned La Manga into the setting for their family vacation. Far from the hustle and cameras, they've enjoyed the simple pleasure of being together. Without a doubt, this time shared has been the best way to celebrate life and the love that unites them.