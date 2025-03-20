The Junts-Gabriel Rufián War Escalates: A Deputy Compares Him to the Nazis

Gabriel Rufián's Insults to Junts Deputies Have Increased Tension Between the Two Main Pro-Independence Parties. The Leader of Esquerra in the Congress of Deputies Called Isidre Gavin "Miserable" and Josep Maria Cruset "Rat." Francesc de Dalmases Responded by Calling Him "Uninformed" and "Totalitarian."

The Bad Vibes Are Spreading to Other Spaces Like This Week's Committees in Parliament. During the Interior Committee, ERC Deputy Laia Cañigueral Sent Junts Deputies to "Get Therapy." This Provoked a Verbal Clash Between Republicans and Post-Convergents in the Middle of the Session.

Despite Oriol Junqueras Visiting Carles Puigdemont in January to Bridge Gaps, the Distance Between Them Continues to Grow. Their Rivalry in Madrid Turns the Strategic Unity of the Independence Movement Into Little More Than a Pipe Dream.

Francesc de Dalmases Responds to Rufián

The Junts Deputy in Parliament Francesc de Dalmases Responded to Gabriel Rufián's Insults by Comparing Him to the Nazis. He Accuses Him of Using the Same Terms the Nazis Used to Dehumanize Jews During the Holocaust.

"The Problem Is That He Is an Uninformed Person Without Studies or Knowledge Who Has Never Opened a Book in His Life," He Adds. He Also Warns About "Unreasonable Totalitarianisms That Lead to Destruction."

He Leaves a Final Jab, Reminding That "He Lost 50% of the Votes in the Last Elections and Continues Toward Disaster."

More Criticism from Junts to the ERC Deputy

Neus Torbisco, Who Ran as Junts's Number Two in the Last European Elections Alongside Toni Comín, Also Spoke Out.

"It's Pathetic That We Have to Endure the Unedifying Spectacle of Deputies Like Gabriel Rufián Who Live Off External Provocation," She Criticized. She Said That He "and His Share of Admirers" Degrade the Parliament to "a Trashy Reality Show."

She Lamented That Citizens Suffering Their Problems "Have to Face Every Day the Shameful Spectacle of Well-Paid Deputies Who Dedicate Themselves to Insulting." She Said They Act Like "Teenagers" in an "Eternal Schoolyard Rooster Fight." She Told Them Not to Be Surprised by Abstention and Loss of Votes.