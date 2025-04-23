VIDEO | Vox Raises Its Voice After New Clashes with Violent Squatters in Terrassa

Terrassa is one of the Catalan cities most affected by insecurity and squatting. The municipal government keeps denying the rise in crime and attributes it to perceptions fueled by the far right. Meanwhile, discontent grows among residents, who suffer daily from the inconveniences of insecurity and squatting.

It's no coincidence that Terrassa was one of the cities where Vox grew the most in the last municipal elections. The party led by Alicia Tomás has long been denouncing the consequences of mass immigration and excessive leniency.

Vox Terrassa has once again raised its voice following the latest incidents in the Torre-Sana neighborhood, reflecting the city's degradation. Last Friday, several Moroccans attacked some squatters they accused of having robbed them. This triggered a spectacular fight with machetes, baseball bats, and sticks.

Residents Abandoned by the Administration

But it didn't end there. The violent individuals confronted the police with much aggression, and two officers were injured. One of them suffered a broken fibula and will have to undergo surgery.

The fight ended with two arrests, one accused of attempted homicide and the other for assaulting law enforcement officers. The incident has been the last straw for the residents, who were the ones who alerted the police.

The focus of the problems is an occupied premises whose tenants spend all day stealing and looking for fights. The residents have filed several complaints and reports, but they feel abandoned by the administration. The squatters in this premises have several prior offenses, yet they remain there without anyone doing anything.

Vox's Strong Message

In light of these latest incidents, Alicia Tomás has delivered a very clear message. "This is the daily life of the residents of Torre-Sana who have to live with a gang of squatters making their lives impossible," explained the Vox councilor in Terrassa. According to her, the situation is causing "severe health problems" for some of these residents.

The councilor points to the municipal government as responsible for the city's degradation. "They have made crime the new normal, while the mayor continues with the charade that Terrassa is a safe city," she expressed.

She also accuses the municipal government of "importing scum that you'll then suffer in your neighborhood." In addition to expressing her support for the police, Alicia Tomás has shown her full backing to the residents with a promise. "We'll do everything in our power to get this riffraff out of our neighborhood," she said.