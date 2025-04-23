The Generalitat Spends €100 Million on Foreign Criminals Who Won't Integrate

Did you know that the Generalitat spends almost 100 million euros a year on foreign criminals who have no intention of integrating?

Yes. It's not a claim I'm making up. The Government of the Generalitat itself acknowledges it in an official document.

According to the program reports of the Generalitat's 2023 Budget, 40% of the foreign prisoners currently in Catalonia have no expectations of social and labor integration.

This is approximately 1,800 prisoners. Keeping them costs us almost 100 million annually. Specifically, 94.3 million euros. A figure I'm not making up either: it comes from a statement made some time ago by the Minister of Justice, Ramon Espadaler.

In this video, I tell you all the details of this scandal that subsidized media in Catalonia don't talk about.