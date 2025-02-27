A Vox Deputy in Parlament Reports That 'a Maghrebi Tried to Rob Me'

Vox is leading the charge against the growing insecurity that citizens in Catalonia are experiencing. This time it happened to a deputy from this party. Sergio Macián, a Vox deputy in Parlament, reported an attempted robbery when he was about to catch the train this Wednesday.

It happened after Parlament's plenary session this Wednesday. Sergio Macián was about to catch a comspeechlessr train to return home when, according to his report, "a Maghrebi" tried to take his backpack.

The thief managed to take the backpack, but the deputy ran after him until he caught up with him "and gave him what he deserved." Sergio Macián said that "this is the day-to-day life of Catalans," which he considered a "shame."

The fact that the thief was Maghrebi is also relevant because Vox unashamedly links the increase in crime with the rise of illegal immigration. By sharing his experience on X, the Vox deputy aims to give voice to the problem of insecurity. His post has received numerous messages of support.

Reflection of the Insecurity Catalans Suffer

Isabel Lorenzo expressed solidarity with Sergio Macián, pointing out that they are "the usual ones doing the usual things." She advocates, like Vox, for a "return ticket" for foreign criminals, meaning their "immediate deportation."

Macián himself lamented that Catalonia has become "the paradise of imported crime," with "streets and trains increasingly unsafe."

Helena shares her own experience. "Something similar happened to me with three Moroccans, and I barely escaped," she explains. "Just after I passed through the entrance turnstile, I looked back and saw the three of them eyeing my bag and talking among themselves."

Another Catalan recounts that "some Maghrebi teenagers robbed me between the airport and the Barcelona metro, right on the escalators." Another relates that "my daughter had her phone stolen when leaving work on Friday," and warns that "Barcelona is no longer safe." Many share their experiences, victims of insecurity in Catalonia.

But there are also many messages blaming the rulers for Catalonia's degradation and calling for solutions. Many are from Vox, but there are also voters from other parties who demand a tough stance and express solidarity with Macián.