The Pro-independence Deception: They Get Rich Thanks to Spain While Saying 'spain Robs Us'

Having salaries of up to 125,000 euros annually paid by the State from which you claim to want independence. This is the hypocrisy of many leaders, politicians, and pro-independence figures. Those who said they wanted to achieve independence. But all they ended up doing was inventing a process that allowed them to live very well while destroying everything.

Today we talk about those individuals who, with one hand, wave the flag of 'Spain robs us'. And with the other hand, they collect a generous salary from that same Spain from which they claim to want independence. Join me in this story of premium hypocrisy.