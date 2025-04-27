Vox Calls to Suspend Aid to Countries Where Christians Are Persecuted

Vox has intensified the offensive against development aid in countries where Christianity and Christians are persecuted. Santiago Abascal's party has always shown distrust toward the large amounts of money allocated to cooperation. Donald Trump's return has reignited this debate, which has reached the European Parliament.

| E-Noticies

One of Donald Trump's first measures has been to cut 90% of foreign aid from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). Trump considers this aid a covert way to finance the globalist agenda.

In the same spirit, Vox has asked the Spanish Government to suspend cooperation aid in countries hostile to Christians. It is one of Abascal's conditions for Sánchez to support the budgets. Vox has taken the request to the European Parliament, which also allocates large amounts of money to third countries.

Offensive Against Islamist Countries

Vox's leader in Brussels, Jorge Buxadé, has asked the EU to immediately suspend aid to Syria after the Islamists came to power. His group has presented a series of measures against the persecution of Christians worldwide. Especially in Africa, where the Islamic majority oppresses religious minorities.

Recently, we have witnessed the mass murder of Christians in Nigeria, amid the complicit silence of the international community. Vox criticizes this cynicism and considers development aid a way to finance these countries and perpetuate their Christianophobia.

Vox had previously requested the suspension of international aid aimed at maintaining certain ideological setups. Now it extends this to Islamic countries where Christians are discriminated against. Vox's proposal remains the same, to keep development aid only where it is effective.

Santiago Abascal's party advocates for keeping aid that supports work at the source to prevent mass immigration to developed countries. Aid that serves to improve infrastructure, develop industry, and end child exploitation.

Ideological Organizations

But they also want to prevent this aid from serving to fatten ideological organizations that disguise themselves under the humanitarian purpose. These NGOs end up being exporters of the 2030 agenda to third countries. Vox follows Trump's line, who stated that well-focused foreign aid can serve to strengthen national interests worldwide.

A paradigmatic example of waste in foreign aid is the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). The Spanish Government has just allocated 13.5 million euros to this agency, despite being under suspicion. Several countries have suspended aid due to the suspicion of harboring Hamas terrorists.

Vox doesn't want Spanish money to finance Islamist countries where Christians are persecuted. According to the latest data, more than 380 million Christians worldwide are persecuted for their beliefs. This includes church burnings, the murder of Christians, and arrests, torture, and forced displacements.