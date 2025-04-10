VIDEO: S'ha Acabat Denounces Harassment Suffered at UAB

S'ha Acabat! has reported harassment and assaults at the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB). The situation occurred during the Entities Fair, an annual event whose latest edition was held yesterday. The association of young constitutionalists was forced to receive police protection.

The report originated after an attempted assault by a group of radical university students. As has become usual, the radicals intended to destroy their tent and assault the members of the entity. In any case, this is not the first time S'ha Acabat has suffered similar attacks at Catalan universities. It is also not the first time that the justice system has ruled in their favor.

Rafa Arenas, a professor of Private International Law at UAB, reported the events of this Wednesday through social media. He recounted how the police had to protect the members of the association. "Students having to be protected by police," the professor noted.

Meanwhile, the organization also reported the events through social media. "They have the entire university institution at their feet, with a rector who plays their game and has tried to prevent us from being here today. Even so, every day they are more shameful."

Judicial Failure of UAB

Initially, the UAB rectorate tried to prevent S'ha Acabat's participation in the event. The rectorate argued that their presence could create a "bad atmosphere" on the university campus.

In response, the president of S'ha Acabat, Andrea Llopart, reported the university's discrimination to the courts. She pointed out that UAB was trying to hold them responsible for incidents actually caused by radical groups. Llopart claimed that this measure was ideologically motivated.

Finally, a judge in Barcelona sided with S'ha Acabat and allowed their participation in the Entities Fair. Among other reasons, because the rectorate does allow the participation of radical groups, such as SPEC.

But months before this, the High Court of Justice of Catalonia ruled that UAB had violated the right to education, freedom of expression, and ideological freedom. Again, the justice system concluded that a public university practiced ideological discrimination.