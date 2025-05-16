VIDEO | More DGAIA case: Millions of euros to controversial foundations and child abuse

The scandal about the irregularities in the DGAIA and how poorly this Generalitat body functions continues to grow. Today I bring you several updates on the DGAIA case. Abuse of minors and a huge amount of public money given to the foundation most affected by this scandal. The biggest scandal in Catalan politics in recent years.

To begin with, we have the issue that Generalitat continued to pay a large amount of public money to the Resilis Foundation, the most affected by the "DGAIA case," even though irregularities in the awarding of contracts were already being investigated. Moreover, it did so through up to 11 different bodies.

This fact proves that the Resilis Foundation is a true "subsidy-hunter." And this is confirmed by the news published this week by L'Alternatiu, which explains that the network in which this foundation participates received 35 million euros in 4 years in the form of subsidies without compensation.

Additionally, the case about the rape of a minor who was under the responsibility of the DGAIA has further highlighted the mess of a Generalitat body that annually manages hundreds of public euros.