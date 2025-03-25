The University of Vic Encourages Its Students to Celebrate a Ramadan Event

The University of Vic has organized a community Iftar for this Friday, inviting students to participate. This event is held to break the Ramadan fast, an Islamic tradition celebrated at this time. The university has specified that attendees should bring "something halal to share" as part of the activity.

According to the university's statement, the event is designed "to share, reflect, and enjoy such a meaningful moment." It aims to be an inclusive space, open to both Muslims and those who want to learn about the tradition. The university has emphasized that this gathering seeks to promote diversity and intercultural understanding among students.

However, the call has caused political controversy. The parliamentary group Vox has criticized this initiative and has requested the appearance of the university's rector, Josep-Eladi Baños. They have also asked that the Minister of Universities, Núria Montserrat Pulido, explain the reasons for holding the Iftar in a public center.

[IMAGE]{910172}[/IMAGE]

Vox Claims Jaume Balmes

Vox has expressed its rejection of this activity, considering it a way to promote Islam. Vox argues that the Iftar should not be held in a public academic institution, as they claim this compromises the university's neutrality. In a publicly released letter, Vox has requested that the event be canceled and, if not, that the minister take measures regarding it.

Meanwhile, they highlight that Catalonia is a key point in Spain for operations against radical Islamism. Specifically, more than 40% of these operations are carried out in the region. "We can't ignore that radical Islamism uses these types of initiatives to gain legitimacy and institutional presence, facilitating the advance of an ideology that threatens our cultural roots and our coexistence," they warn from Vox.

They also recall that this celebration has no equivalent in other religious festivities, such as Christmas. In this regard, Vox has taken the opportunity to refer to the figure of the priest and philosopher Jaume Balmes. They argue that it is particularly serious for the university to participate in activities related to Islamism, given its connection with a Catholic reference like Balmes.