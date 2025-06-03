TV3 blames the Paris riots on racism and the 'evil within' young people

The recent riots in Paris, following PSG's victory in the Champions League, have caused shock in France and considerable international media coverage. However, Catalan public television, TV3, has given a particular treatment to the analysis of these events. The network has linked the serious disturbances to racism and to the "inner unrest" of the young people involved in the riots.

According to TV3's approach, the young people leading the riots "express" that inner unrest through violence and disobedience. As usual, this perspective seeks to avoid direct criminalization and highlights social and psychological factors. This is the usual "goodism" that characterizes the network, which whitewashes disorder and criminality:

However, this interpretation has sparked criticism and skepticism among viewers and social media users. Many don't understand or accept what they consider to be media whitewashing of violent acts. Comments such as "What a shame of TV," "Young people have inner unrest, what the hell does that mean?" or "They're embarrassing" have been common after the broadcast of these analyses.

France is a pressure cooker

The riots in Paris have been especially serious. More than 550 people have been detained, two have died, hundreds have been injured, and dozens of vehicles have been burned as part of the provisional tally. In addition, one must count the numerous material damages, since looting is common in this kind of situation.

French authorities described those responsible as "thugs" and "barbarians," while the prime minister showed his support for law enforcement. Meanwhile, the situation led to a bitter political debate. In the opinion of left-wing parties, such as La Francia Insumisa, the person responsible for this situation was the interior minister for authorizing the use of tear gas.

In any case, what is clear is that France has fueled a deep problem of insecurity, integration, and multiculturalism. This is the main explanatory factor for the political shift France seems to be heading toward in the upcoming presidential elections. In fact, Marine Le Pen took advantage of these riots to remind people that her intention is to restore "order" to France if she comes to power.