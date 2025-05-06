The Maghrebi Thief Captured in Barcelona Strikes Again After Being Released

His face went viral after being immobilized by a Japanese man whose camera he had tried to steal in Barcelona. Social media applauded this anonymous hero, who held the thief until the police arrived.

| Mossos d'Esquadra

Despite being one of the most active repeat offenders in Barcelona, the judge put him back on the street in less than 24 hours. Now the police are searching for him for an assault in a nightclub next weekend.

This shows that repeat offending is the main factor in the rise of crime in Catalonia, and a clear symptom of the system's failure.

The Criminal Has Acted Again

A man with a criminal record and of Maghrebi origin was arrested in Barcelona after a violent robbery and assault. Authorities released him in less than 24 hours. The incident involved a robbery with violence and a brutal assault on a person, all recorded on video and quickly viralized on social media.

On Saturday afternoon, the individual, along with a group of five people, attacked a man in a well-known nightclub in the city. During the fight, one of the strikers used a knife to injure the victim, cutting his face violently.

The attack was so severe that the victim required urgent medical attention, but his life was not in danger.

What initially seemed to be an isolated case took an unexpected turn when it was revealed that the striker had a considerable criminal history.

A few hours earlier, the same individual had stolen a camera from an Asian tourist. The tourist immediately reacted by applying a self-defense technique known as "mataleón."

System Failure

However, despite the seriousness of the crimes committed, the repeat offender was quickly released after being arrested. The detention didn't seem to last more than a few hours. This caused surprise and indignation among witnesses and local authorities.

The robbery and assault on the victim in the nightclub were not the first criminal incidents involving this individual. The situation has once again highlighted the flaws in the system, which allows the rapid release of criminals with multiple records.

The video of the attack, which quickly circulated on social media, has caused a wave of reactions. Several users expressed their concern about the growing insecurity in Barcelona. Especially in high-traffic areas like the nightclubs and bars in the city center.

The incident has also reopened the debate on the effectiveness of judicial measures regarding criminal recidivism and the protection of victims in assault cases. Citizens are demanding more transparency in judicial processes and greater surveillance to prevent dangerous individuals from being released after committing such serious crimes.