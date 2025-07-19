The latest polls show that Feijóo, Sánchez, and Puigdemont have a problem.

If there's one thing that's clear, it's that Feijóo is in an advantageous position and for now is playing coy. For the moment, all polls show him as the clear winner of the upcoming elections. However, the parliamentary dynamic of blocs lowers expectations and dilutes plans.

From the outset, it's obvious that Feijóo doesn't feel very comfortable with Vox; he's a leader with a modest ideological burden who doesn't navigate disputes well. In this sense, the main goal of the popular leader has always been to reach an understanding with PSOE in the style of a German "grand coalition." But faced with the evidence that Sanchismo is a creature with a life of its own, Feijóo began to look the other way.

Then Junts appeared; those were the months when figures like González Pons were preparing the ground by saying that Junts "is within the law." Setting aside internal tensions for now (Alejandro Fernández, essentially), the plan to make a deal with Junts (and PNV) has cracks. The main crack is mathematical, in other words, a problem: they don't add up.

The reality is that PP will depend on Vox

If we look at the latest polls - the latest Electomanía panel, for example - we see that a "centered" right-wing coalition doesn't add up. Between PP (149), Junts (8), and PNV (6), they're far from the absolute majority of 176 seats. That is, not even with extraordinary margins would they reach a majority for investiture.

On top of all this, it's important to note that Junts and PNV are on a very bad path due to a strategic error of proportions yet to be assessed. This error is none other than having boarded the "Sanchista" ship, which is characterized by the fact that, when you want to, you can't get off it. On one hand, Junts doesn't know what to do with Aliança Catalana, on the other hand, PNV depends on the Basque Socialist Party to keep power. PNV's case is even peculiar because they ousted Rajoy for corruption and keep Sánchez despite it.

Meanwhile, we have the main course of the Spanish right: Vox. Santiago Abascal's party is showing growth that's as solid as it is steady; thus, all those ideas that Abascal had shot himself in the foot with the breakup of the regional governments are discredited. According to Electomanía, Vox gains two more seats and reaches 53. With these results, an absolute majority with PP falls from the sky.

Returning to Feijóo, these figures explain why his lieutenant from the Xunta days, Miguel Tellado, still hasn't clarified what they intend to do with Vox. It's not known for certain whether they'll repeat elections to get rid of Abascal or wait for a renewal within PSOE. But the fact is that, if there's no grand coalition with PSOE, PP only adds up with Vox, whose growth puts even more pressure on PP.

Puigdemont sinks with Sánchez

As we said, having boarded the Sanchista ship comes at the price that when Sánchez falls, everyone will fall with him. Among them, Puigdemont, who went from saying he'd never vote for Sánchez to being one of his staunchest supporters. PSOE's trap was to put forward a string of concessions that would be administered little by little.

This explains why Junts is a disabled party with a leader who's stopped living off the dividends of his messianic figure. His excessive closeness to Sánchez - besides leaving him exposed to Sílvia Orriols - takes away almost any room for maneuver in the future. If it happens that European justice overturns the amnesty, Puigdemont will probably have signed the worst strategy in contemporary Spanish politics.

By wanting to participate in Spanish political life, Junts thought that was a way to achieve successes from within (essentially, the amnesty). What they didn't see was that, in reality, they'd become just another piece of the Spanish political machinery. This machinery was none other than the "Frankenstein" coalition, an idea from Podemos that Sánchez adopted for his own interests.