Terrorist risk in Spain: Morocco has pardoned 66 jihadists in recent years

In recent years, Morocco has implemented a policy of mass pardons that has freed tens of thousands of prisoners, including a significant group of those convicted of terrorism. This practice has raised concern in Spain, which sees a potential increase in jihadist risk due to the arrival of some of these released individuals in its territory.

According to data obtained by Rubén Pulido for La Gaceta, King Mohammed VI has granted pardons to more than 37,000 prisoners between 2019 and April 2025. These acts of clemency often coincide with symbolic dates in Morocco, such as Ramadan, Independence Day, or the Throne Day. Although they aim to relieve pressure on the prison system and project an image of mercy, the release of 66 individuals convicted of extremism and terrorism poses a concrete threat to Spanish security.

| Europa Press

A worrying trend

The increase in pardon numbers is notable. In 2019, there were about 4,800 releases, a figure that rose in subsequent years, reaching a historic high in 2024 with more than 9,600 pardons, including the mass release of cannabis farmers. In the first months of 2025, nearly 3,000 prisoners have already been released, 31 of them for crimes linked to extremism.

Sources from FRONTEX and the National Police warn that several of these pardoned individuals take advantage of irregular immigration routes to reach Spain. During 2024, Spain recorded the illegal entry of more than 64,000 people, with 13.3% of them coming from Morocco. So far in 2025, about 900 Moroccans have entered illegally, mainly through the Canary Islands. According to testimonies collected by La Gaceta, some migrants have admitted in interviews that they come from prison.

This phenomenon complicates cooperation between Spain and Morocco in terms of security, despite the agreements in place since 2019 and joint border patrols. Likewise, the lack of effective coordination with FRONTEX limits the ability to identify and control individuals who pose a terrorist risk. This scenario presents new challenges for managing the already complicated problem of illegal immigration and the fight against terrorism, in a context where international collaboration is key.