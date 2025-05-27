Tension grows between ERC and Comuns, now over housing

Housing has been the glue that has united the left in Parliament. Republicans and ecosocialists pushed for the regulation of seasonal rentals and room rentals just a few weeks ago. The measure, approved together with PSC and CUP, marked a turning point, strengthening the alliance of the left in Catalonia.

ERC, and especially Comuns and CUP, have used the housing crisis to reverse their electoral collapse. However, behind the apparent unity, there is an underground war to control the housing movement.

| Europa Press

The visit to Barcelona by a delegation from the European Parliament regarding the housing crisis has opened a new war on the left. Comuns have declined to be part of a mission they have described as "fake" and "political marketing." ERC has defended their participation while accusing the ecosocialists of "posturing."

This confrontation comes ten days after ERC and Comuns clashed over the tourist tax. That clash triggered a crisis within the Government itself, which was forced to temporarily postpone the measure.

exchange of accusations between ERC and Comuns

A mission of ten Members of the European Parliament is visiting Barcelona this week to analyze the housing crisis. Barcelona is one of the five places chosen by the Special Committee on the Housing Crisis in the EU. After visiting the five cities, they will prepare a report on the current situation of this problem.

Comuns have strongly criticized this mission, which they see as an attempt by PSOE and PP to whitewash their housing policies. They believe the mission, which will pass through Xavier García Albiol's Badalona, has ended up being an instrument in the hands of the "far right." That's why they have refused to participate and have met with associations and organizations from the housing movement.

This leaves ERC in a bad position, as they have had to defend their stance and criticize that of Comuns. Member of the European Parliament Diana Riba has considered it a "key opportunity" to put Catalonia "at the center of the European debate." Elisenda Alamany has criticized "those who give up the mission out of pure posturing."

"Leaving the seat empty or giving up is not the solution, because the housing agenda will not be set according to what Parliament needs, but according to what the extreme wants," said ERC's secretary general.

war on the left

Barcelona has been precisely the greatest example of the failure of Podemos and Comuns's housing policies. Ada Colau came from activism to institutional politics to change things. However, under her mandate, the rental price in Barcelona multiplied more than anywhere else.

| Europa Press

The mission's visit to Barcelona is the explicit recognition of this failure and exposes Comuns. Hence their tantrum, and the accusation of posturing by ERC. This new clash between both parties shows a struggle for control of the left.

ERC has recently emphasized their most progressive side to differentiate themselves from Junts and broaden their electoral base. Oriol Junqueras was reelected president with a project that aims to turn Esquerra into the major left-wing party in Catalonia. The main obstacle to this is Comuns, who strive to position themselves to the left of ERC.