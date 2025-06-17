Street vendors attack police after a new crackdown on street vending in Salou

Mossos d'Esquadra, in collaboration with the National Police, struck again this morning against street vending in Salou. This town was the scene a few days ago of a street vendors' riot due to the search of several warehouses. The situation is repeating itself, despite the large police deployment in anticipation of possible problems.

Several Sub-Saharan street vendors set up barricades in the middle of the street to try to hinder the police searches in the warehouses. They even greeted the riot police with stones and other objects.

| El Caso

Street vendors have enjoyed the complicity of the authorities for years, even though their activity causes serious harm to shopkeepers. Despite carrying out illegal activity, they have also been whitewashed by political parties and media outlets. A few days ago, a solidarity marathon was held in Barcelona, organized by Top Manta and promoted by the Catalan star system.

However, some have been warning for some time that whitewashing illegality ends up leading to crime. Just a few days later, a street vendor seriously stabbed a cleaning worker in Cambrils.

New blow against street vending

This morning, at first light, riot police officers from the Mobile Brigade of Mossos d'Esquadra launched an operation against street vending in Salou. The National Police Corps collaborated in the operation.

The action is taking place in the Salut neighborhood, in the same location where the disturbances occurred just a week ago. Police are conducting new searches in warehouses to intercept counterfeit goods. The arrest of several people linked to the sale and distribution of these goods is expected.

The purpose of the operation is to disrupt the illegal sale of goods in this area of the Costa Daurada, before the start of the summer season. Costa Daurada is one of the hotspots for street vending in Catalonia. Throughout the region, in 2024, more than 43,000 items were seized, representing an impact of 12 million euros.

Residents and shopkeepers against street vendors

As expected, this causes serious harm to local shopkeepers who do pay their taxes and comply with regulations. This is generating a great deal of unrest, which threatens to escalate into a social conflict. Last weekend, dozens of residents and shopkeepers protested in Salou against illegal sales.

Residents and shopkeepers complain about the insecurity brought by this activity. In addition, some suggest that street vendors have the support of local authorities. They are demanding urgent measures to put an end to the free-for-all.