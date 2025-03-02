Ripoll and Badalona City Councils Cut Power to Several Squatted Apartments

Aliança Catalana will continue governing in Ripoll after the failure of the motion of no confidence that the opposition tried to promote. Sílvia Orriols's party will be able to move forward with its government action, for example in matters such as security.

| @orriolsripoll

Ripoll's city council has announced through their social media that they have cut the power in five squatted apartments in the municipality. "We cut the power to those who believe they have the right to illegally occupy homes and intend to consume energy at the expense of Ripoll's taxpayers," specifies the council's portal on X.

With this measure Aliança Catalana presents a battle against squatting, one of the ongoing problems in Catalonia. "Zero tolerance," warns the council in its message on the social network.

Badalona Announces a New Measure

In this regard, Aliança Catalana is not an exception. Several city councils of different political colors are taking the bull by the horns with issues of security and squatting.

Xavier García Albiol (PP) leads the fight against squatting in Catalonia from Badalona. This Thursday he announced a new operation to cut the power in a squatted building and warehouse in the municipality. "No more tapping into the power," expressed Albiol, who stated that these squatters were putting the safety of the surrounding neighbors at risk.

Other city councils from PSC and Junts are reinforcing security in other parts of the Catalan geography. The rise of insecurity is a cross-cutting phenomenon that affects large cities and small municipalities.

Badalona, Lleida, Vic, Figueres, Calella, Manresa and Sant Feliu are some of the localities most affected by this problem. Squatting is one of the main reasons for insecurity in Catalonia. The Catalan community led once again, by far, the squatting cases throughout the State.

Security and Civility in Ripoll

Aliança Catalana has placed great importance on security and civility at the helm of Ripoll's government. The mayor herself boasted on TV3 of having significantly reduced the number of crimes in the municipality. Now she takes a further step with this measure to cut the power to those who squat homes.

This measure has already been applied in other city councils with a dual function. On one hand, to guarantee the safety of the neighbors since tapping into the power poses a clear risk of fires. On the other hand, to exert a deterrent effect.

Badalona has also led the fight against crime, which mainly involves confronting squatting.