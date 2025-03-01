The Legendary Petri From Club Super 3 Supports Aliança Catalana

Actor Ramon Peris-March was the idol of an entire generation of Catalan children. He played the endearing character Petri during the golden era of Club Super 3 on Catalan public television in the 1990s. Alongside Nets, Noti, and Ruïnosa, he was one of the most beloved characters among the kids.

Ramon remained connected to Club Super 3 behind the scenes after his character passed away. He eventually left the television medium to take on another role as an artistic advisor. In recent years he has also become embroiled in controversy.

Radical Independentist

In the heat of the procés, Ramon Peris-March showed himself to be a staunch independentist. On several occasions, he flaunted his anti-Spanish sentiment with controversial comments on social media. For example, saying that "Spain is the prison of the Catalans."

His insinuations about the Spanish Army during the coronavirus crisis also sparked controversy. "Who can assure that what they sprayed yesterday at El Prat Airport wasn't a contaminant? Modern strategies and techniques to decimate the enemy without bombing them," he hinted.

Like many other independentists, it seems the actor has also made the journey from procés frustration to more radical independentism. Specifically, that of Aliança Catalana. Ramon Peris-March has hinted in several tweets at his affinity with Sílvia Orriols's party.

Sympathizer of Aliança Catalana

Some Twitter profiles have echoed the retweets of Aliança Catalana made by the actor who played Petri. For example, a tweet from Sílvia Orriols asking Carles Puigdemont and Oriol Junqueras to condemn the assault on a member of her party.

More recently, he shared the interview with Sílvia Orriols on TV3. And a message praising the interview with Orriols on Catalunya Ràdio. He also frequently shares reflections from ultraconservative independentist figures or on issues like Catalan and immigration.

His affinity for Aliança Catalana reflects a rise in this formation, which in recent months is experiencing significant growth. It is also a reflection of the disaffection of independentism toward the procés parties.

The support of public figures also helps to break the cordon sanitaire and normalize this formation.