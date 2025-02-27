Puigdemont Insults Trump Voters and It Backfires

For some time now, in the face of his own personal decline, Carles Puigdemont has positioned himself as a defender of democracy against the global reactionary wave. On Sunday, he assessed the election results in Germany, emphasizing the anti-immigration party Alternative for Germany (AfD). This Wednesday, he has spoken out again, this time with his recurring animosity against Donald Trump.

| @KRLS

The president of Junts has called Donald Trump's voters "suckers." He pointed out the contradiction of public officials who voted for Trump and could lose their jobs.

"You have to be a real sucker to vote for someone who says they'll take a chainsaw to cut jobs, and then complain that your life has been cut in half," he posted on his X account.

Carles Puigdemont's anti-right strategy clearly has a goal, which is to counter the rise of Aliança Catalana in Catalonia. The leader of Junts is nervous because, according to all the polls, Orriols is eating his lunch. However, his new attempt to establish an anti-Trump profile has backfired.

More Comments Than Likes, All Against

His message on the social network has accumulated more than three hundred messages, the vast majority critical of his management. "The surprise of those who voted for you was indeed epic," notes Kim Dorca. Markus reminds him that "we voted for you to achieve independence and not to have your own group in Parlament and support Pedro Sánchez."

Another Catalan says, "True, just like the 'suckers' who keep voting for the pro-independence parties in Catalonia, who put them at the mercy of the wolves and proclaimed an 8-second DUI."

"You have to be a real sucker to vote for those who promised us independence and now make deals with those who hit us," says another comment. Most follow this line. They reproach him that "sucker" is "being in Waterloo after deceiving the Catalans and tweeting to call 77 million people who voted in democratic elections suckers."

Finally, this message from an internet user stands out as a conclusion. "If you had a bit of common sense, and reading all the responses to this tweet, you would retire from politics and stop making a fool of yourself once and for all."

Crisis in Junts

Messages against Carles Puigdemont are multiplying after Junts's latest backtrack with Pedro Sánchez. After threatening a motion of no confidence, they withdrew it without clear guarantees of compliance with the agreements by PSOE.

| RTVE

This has been the straw that broke the camel's back for Junts's voters. They don't understand the strategy of making deals with PSOE despite the systematic failure to fulfill their promises, such as the official status of Catalan or the application of amnesty. This reinforces the feeling that Junts is only interested in seats and their perks.

Junts's erratic strategy is causing a strong electoral erosion, which Sílvia Orriols is taking advantage of. Statistics say that while ERC and Junts are sinking, Aliança Catalana is rising. Hence, Puigdemont tweets compulsively against Trump and AfD.